Medical Devices Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

Medical Devices Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global medical devices market size is expected to reach USD 657.98 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The rising geriatric population will boost the growth of the market. Fortune Business Insights, in a new study, titled “Medical Devices Market, 2021-2028.” states that in-vitro diagnostics is expected to lead the market. According to the study, the US IVD segment covered 15.5% of the global market share in 2021.

The Report Lists the Companies in the Global Market:

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Stryker (Kalamazoo, United States)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Bad Homburg, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

General Electric Company (Chicago, United States)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

BD (Franklin Lakes, United States)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, United States)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, United States)

Other Players

The global medical devices market can be segmented into the following categories:

By Type

Orthopedic Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

IVD

MIS

Wound Management

Diabetes Care

Ophthalmic

Dental

Nephrology

General Surgery

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & ASC’s

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (By Type, By End user, and By Country)

o The U.S. (By Type)

o Canada (By Type)

Europe (By Type, By End user, and By Country)

o The U.K. (By Type)

o Germany (By Type)

o France (By Type)

o Italy (By Type)

o Spain (By Type)

o Scandinavia (By Type)

Asia Pacific (By Type, By End user, and By Country)

o China (By Type)

o Japan (By Type)

o India (By Type)

o Australia (By Type)

o Southeast Asia (By Type)

o Rest of Asia Pacific (By Type)

Latin America (By Type, By End user, and By Country)

o Brazil (By Type)

o Mexico (By Type)

o Rest of Latin America (By Type)

The Middle East & Africa (By Type, By End user, and By Country)

o GCC (By Type)

o South Africa (By Type)

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa (By Type)