Global Touchless Automotive Display Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years
The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “GlobalTouchless Automotive Display Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: Overview
The global touchless automotive display market was valued at US$ XXBillion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global touchless automotive display market is anticipated to witness huge growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for inbuilt display in vehicles along with the increased investments in research & development by key players. The increased commercial and passenger vehicles production coupled with the increased demand for electric vehicles across the globe are some other key factors for the growth of the global touchless automotive display market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies such as the introduction of digital rearview mirrors is one of the key opportunities for the global touchless automotive display market over the upcoming years. Besides, the high cost of displays is one of the key factors estimated to hamper the global touchless automotive display market growth in the years to come.
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: COVID-19 Impact
The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global touchless automotive display market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global touchless automotive display market, the demand for touchless automotive display has decreased due to halting the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: Report Highlights
- Based on the view type, the 2D category had a major share in the global touchless automotive display market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.
- On the basis of sales channel, in the touchless automotive display market, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) category had a major share and is estimated to witness the highest growth over the upcoming years due to the increased partnership among tire manufacturers and automotive manufacturers.
- Based on the regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the early technology adoption in the region along with the enhanced government regulations in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness huge growth over the upcoming years due to the growing demand for commercial and personal vehicles in the emerging economies along with the rising automotive production in the region.
- Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global touchless automotive display market.
- As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global touchless automotive display market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.
List of Key Players of Global Touchless Automotive Display Market
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Kyocera Corporation
- Yazaki Corporation
- AU Optronics
- Japan Display Inc.
- Pioneer Corporation
- Alpine Electronics Inc.
- Visetron Corporation
- JVC Kenwood Corporation
- Garmin Ltd
- Others
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: Segmentation
Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global touchless automotive display market on the basis of product, display size, view type, technology, screen format, sales channel, resolution, vehicle class, and regional analysis-
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Product
- Full Digital Displays
- Navigation Displays
- HUDs
- Digital Side Mirrors
- Digital Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Seat Displays
- Rear Seat Control
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Display Size
- Less than 5 Inches
- 5-10 Inches
- Above 10 Inches
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By View Type
- 2D
- 3D
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Technology
- TFT LCDs
- PMOLEDs
- PMLCDs
- AMOLEDs
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Screen Format
- Standard
- Wide
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
- Aftermarket
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Resolution
- Pixel Formats
- Pixel Numbers
GlobalTouchless Automotive Display Market: By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Touchless Automotive Display Market: By Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)