Global Touch Automotive Display Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Touch Automotive Display Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: Overview

The global touch automotive display market was valued at US$ XX Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global touch automotive display market is anticipated to witness huge growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for inbuilt display vehicles along with the increased investments in research & development by key players. The increased commercial and passenger vehicles production coupled with the increased demand for electric vehicles across the globe is some other key factors for the growth of the global touch automotive display market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies such as the introduction of digital rear-view mirrors is one of the key opportunities for the global touch automotive display market over the upcoming years. Besides, the high cost of displays is one of the key factors estimated to hamper the global touch automotive display market growth in the years to come.

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global touch automotive display market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global touch automotive display market, the demand for touch automotive display has decreased due to halting the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: Report Highlights

Based on the view type, the 2D category had a major share in the global touch automotive display market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, in the touch automotive display market, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) category had a major share and is estimated to witness the highest growth over the upcoming years due to the increased partnership among tire manufacturers and automotive manufacturers.

Based on the regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the early technology adoption in the region along with the enhanced government regulations in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness huge growth over the upcoming years due to the growing demand for commercial and personal vehicles in the emerging economies along with the rising automotive production in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global touch automotive display market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global touch automotive display market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Touch Automotive Display Market

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Valeo SA

Delphi Automotive PLC

Kyocera Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

AU Optronics

Japan Display Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Visetron Corporation

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Garmin Ltd

Others

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global touch automotive display market on the basis of product, display size, view type, technology, screen format, sales channel, resolution, vehicle class, and regional analysis-

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Product

Full Digital Displays

Navigation Displays

HUDs

Digital Side Mirrors

Digital Rear View Mirrors

Rear Seat Displays

Rear Seat Control

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Display Size

Less than 5 Inches

5-10 Inches

Above 10 Inches

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By View Type

2D

3D

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Technology

TFT LCDs

PMOLEDs

PMLCDs

AMOLEDs

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Screen Format

Standard

Wide

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Resolution

Pixel Formats

Pixel Numbers

GlobalTouch Automotive Display Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Touch Automotive Display Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

