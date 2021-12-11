Global Automotive Display Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 9.3% Over The Upcoming Years

Global Automotive Display Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 9.3% Over The Upcoming Years3 min read
The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Automotive Display Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”
Global Automotive Display Market: Overview
The global automotive display market was valued at US$ 13.9 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The global automotive display market is anticipated to witness huge growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for automotive vehicles along with the increased investments in research & development by key players. The increased commercial and passenger vehicles production coupled with the increased demand for electric vehicles across the globe are some other key factors for the growth of the global automotive display market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies such as introduction of digital rear view mirrors are some of the key opportunities for the global automotive display market over the upcoming years. Besides, the high cost of display sis one of key factors estimated to hamper the global automotive display market growth in the years to come.
Global Automotive Display Market: COVID-19 Impact
The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global automotive display market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global automotive display market, the demand for automotive display has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.
Global Automotive Display Market: Report Highlights
- Based on the view type, the 2D category had a major share in the global automotive display market and estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.
- On the basis of sales channel, in the automotive display market, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) category had a major share and is estimated to witness highest growth over the upcoming years due to the increased partnership among tire manufacturers and automotive manufacturers.
- Based on the regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is majorly due to the early technological adoption in the region along with the enhanced government regulations in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness huge growth over the upcoming years due to the growing demand for commercial and personal vehicles in the emerging economies along with the rising automotive production in the region.
- Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global automotive display market.
- As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global automotive display market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.
List of Key Players of Global Automotive Display Market
- Continental AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Magna International Inc.
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Kyocera Corporation
- Yazaki Corporation
- AU Optronics
- Japan Display Inc.
- Pioneer Corporation
- Alpine Electronics Inc.
- Visetron Corporation
- JVC Kenwood Corporation
- Garmin Ltd
- Others
Global Automotive Display Market: Segmentation
Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global automotive display market on the basis of product, display size, touch type, view type, technology, screen format, sales channel, resolution, vehicle class, and regional analysis-
Global Automotive Display Market: By Product
- Full Digital Displays
- Navigation Displays
- HUDs
- Digital Side Mirrors
- Digital Rear View Mirrors
- Rear Seat Displays
- Rear Seat Control
Global Automotive Display Market: By Display Size
- Less than 5 Inches
- 5-10 Inches
- Above 10 Inches
Global Automotive Display Market: By Touch Type
- With Touch
- Without Touch
Global Automotive Display Market: By View Type
- 2D
- 3D
Global Automotive Display Market: By Technology
- TFT LCDs
- PMOLEDs
- PMLCDs
- AMOLEDs
Global Automotive Display Market: By Screen Format
- Standard
- Wide
Global Automotive Display Market: By Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Display Market: By Resolution
- Pixel Formats
- Pixel Numbers
Global Automotive Display Market: By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicles
- Commercial Vehicles
Global Automotive Display Market: By Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)