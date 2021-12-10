Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market to Gain Strongly; Approval of Novel Therapies to Augment Support Industry Visions, states Fortune Business Insights™

The global anti-inflammatory biologics market size is expected to reach USD 149.80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The indication of an inflammatory surplus in patients with COVID-19 along with plentiful neutrophils and macrophages will revivify growth prospects for the anti-inflammatory biologics market share during the forecast period. The ongoing trials for anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antibodies in severe cases of autoimmune inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, or ankylosing spondylitis will aid the speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period, mentioned by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Interleukin Antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injection (Subcutaneous and Intravenous)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 64.84 billion in 2019.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Cases of Inflammatory Diseases to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 28.63 billion in 2019. The growth of the region is attributed to rising government support for the introduction of biosimilars in the region. The potential pipeline candidates along with demand for anti-TNF drugs will aid healthy growth of the market in the region. The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis will spur demand for the market in North America. The approval of novel drugs will favor growth in Europe in the foreseeable future. For instance, in October 2018, Mylan announced the commercial launch of Hulio, a biosimilar of adalimumab. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population. The increasing preference for biologics for inflammatory diseases will boost the market in Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa is likely to rise steadily in the forthcoming years owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable income.

Key Development:

December2019: Amgen, an American multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, introduced Avsola, a biosimilar of infliximab, after receiving approval from the USFDA.

July 2017: Janssen Biotech, a biotechnology company and also subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson announced that it has received the FDA approval for Tremfyain the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis & Psoriasis – For Key Countries Pipeline Analysis Patent Snapshot New Product Launches Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Anti-inflammatory Biologics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Interleukin Antagonists Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Subcutaneous Intravenous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Anti-inflammatory Biologics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Interleukin Antagonists Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Subcutaneous Intravenous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Anti-inflammatory Biologics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Interleukin Antagonists Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Subcutaneous Intravenous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Anti-inflammatory Biologics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Interleukin Antagonists Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Injection Subcutaneous Intravenous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

