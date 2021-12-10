Global Esport and Sport Gambling Market Analysis 2021-2026: Bet365, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Kindred Group, Betsson AB, 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Betfred, Interwetten, Pinnacle, Bodog, Betvictor, Betway, Intertops, Betcris, BetAmerica, SBOBET, BetOnline, etc….

“This research report on the Esport and Sport Gambling market explores opportunities and maps challenges for the market participants in terms of technological developments, trade-related barriers, and more in the Esport and Sport Gambling industry. The report compares the technologies adopted by the leading players, evaluates the potential of developed and developing technologies in the Esport and Sport Gambling market. The report studies the most innovative sectors of the Esport and Sport Gambling industry and gathers all the relevant data concerned with the market participants. The recent developments in the most relevant products, their complex value chains, economic activities, product categories, and market scope for each product are highlighted in the report.

Companies operating in the Esport and Sport Gambling Market

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Esport & Sport Gambling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Esport & Sport Gambling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 128990 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Esport & Sport Gambling market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 128990 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Esport & Sport Gambling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Horse Racing

E-sports

Others

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports betting markets are divided by different sports into soccer betting, basketball betting, horse racing, tennis betting, esports betting and others.Among them, football betting accounted for 45.58% of the market revenue in 2019, making it the largest market.

Segmentation by Application

Offline Gambling

Online Gambling

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports gambling markets can be divided into online gambling and offline gambling according to sales channels.The share of online gambling is not growing with the development of the Internet and smart mobile terminals.According to QYR’s research, the market size of online sports betting grew from $19.681 billion in 2014 to $29.641 billion in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.53%.Offline sports betting still dominates the market, with a market share of 77.52% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies in the market.

Bet365

GVC Holdings

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Kindred Group

Betsson AB

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Betfred

Interwetten

Pinnacle

Bodog

Betvictor

Betway

Intertops

Betcris

BetAmerica

SBOBET

BetOnline

Available Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/5555326?utm_source=Rohit

It studies the Esport and Sport Gambling market business processes and its quantitative assessment to track best practices, performance, and production of the leading companies in the market. The report monitors their economic performance, current developments, and predicts future trends in the market. A specific focus of this research report is to study the most innovative industries in the Esport and Sport Gambling and emerging issues in the Esport and Sport Gambling industry for their precise measurement and analysis. The report provides information about the scope of different segments within the Esport and Sport Gambling industry and highlights different needs and indicators, and the methodologies that have been developed to address these needs.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Esport & Sport Gambling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Esport & Sport Gambling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 128990 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Esport & Sport Gambling market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 128990 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Esport & Sport Gambling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Horse Racing

E-sports

Others

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports betting markets are divided by different sports into soccer betting, basketball betting, horse racing, tennis betting, esports betting and others.Among them, football betting accounted for 45.58% of the market revenue in 2019, making it the largest market.

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments:

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Esport & Sport Gambling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Esport & Sport Gambling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 128990 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Esport & Sport Gambling market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 128990 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Esport & Sport Gambling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Horse Racing

E-sports

Others

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports betting markets are divided by different sports into soccer betting, basketball betting, horse racing, tennis betting, esports betting and others.Among them, football betting accounted for 45.58% of the market revenue in 2019, making it the largest market.

Segmentation by Application

Offline Gambling

Online Gambling

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports gambling markets can be divided into online gambling and offline gambling according to sales channels.The share of online gambling is not growing with the development of the Internet and smart mobile terminals.According to QYR’s research, the market size of online sports betting grew from $19.681 billion in 2014 to $29.641 billion in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.53%.Offline sports betting still dominates the market, with a market share of 77.52% in 2019.

The strategies implemented by governments and trade associations to boost investments, improve research and development activities, enhance stakeholder engagement, and increase the market competitiveness in the Esport and Sport Gambling sectors. Moreover, the strategies adopted by different member countries are also presented in the study. The report identifies new markets for the Esport and Sport Gambling based products and services. The scope of the regionally produced goods is studied in the report. The Report identifies opportunities in current economic conditions and future investment opportunities.

Read complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-esport-and-sport-gambling-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2016-2026?utm_source=Rohit

The growth predictions, product life cycles, distribution network in domestic and markets, emerging trends, current trends shaping the market are also included in the report. The study helps the market player make un-biased decisions, make robust plans, and access the information of all the key factors at one place. The crucial market information such as financial structure, policy framework, market latest developments, technology impact, optimal business models that may impact your business positively are included in the report. The aforementioned insights given in the report are validated by professionals in the Esport and Sport Gambling industry, subject matter experts, specialists and opinion leaders.

Table of Contents

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Esport and Sport Gambling Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Esport and Sport Gambling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Esport and Sport Gambling Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Continue…

The Esport and Sport Gambling Market Report:

• A detailed outlook of the market, analyzes in-depth the Covid-19 pandemic inflicted changes in the businesses.

• Identifies strategies and industrial practices to restore growth trends and garb investment opportunities.

• The report highlights strategies implemented by governments and trade associations to boost investments, improve research and development activities, enhance stakeholder engagement, and increase the market competitiveness in the Esport and Sport Gambling sectors.

• Highlights most recent developments in the most relevant products, their complex value chains, economic activities, product categories, and market scope for each product are highlighted in the report.

• Identifies individual segments and regions have been documented to give a granular view of the projector market and encourage informed investment decisions to players and aspirants.

• Report identifies opportunities in current economic conditions and future investment opportunities.

Inquiry for Buying Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/5555326?utm_source=Rohit

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155″