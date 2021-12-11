Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 5.7% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities,Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Overview

The global automotive exhaust systems market was valued at US$ 36.8 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The global automotive exhaust systems market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing emission regulations across the globe along with rising fuel economy regulations. The increased commercial and passenger vehicles sales coupled with the increased demand for lightweight emission system across the globe are some other key factors for the growth of the global automotive exhaust systems market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies coupled with growing advanced exhaust heat recovery systems are some of the key opportunities for the global automotive exhaust systems market over the upcoming years. Besides, the growing sales of clean vehicles is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global automotive exhaust systems market growth in the years to come.

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global automotive exhaust systems market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global automotive exhaust systems market, the demand for automotive exhaust systems has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Report Highlights

Based on the after treatment device, the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)category is had a major share in 2020 and is estimated to witness huge growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of channel type, in the automotive exhaust systems market, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) had a major share and is estimated to witness substantial growth over the upcoming years due to the increased collaboration among automotive exhaust systems manufacturers and vehicles manufacturers.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising technological adoption in the automotive manufacturing along with the increased automotive production in the region. The increased emission norms along with the growing demand for commercial and personal vehicles in the emerging economies are some other key factors for the growth of the Asia pacific automotive exhaust systems market.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global automotive exhaust systems market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global automotive exhaust systems market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market

Tenneco Inc.

Faurecia

EBERSPÄCHER

Continental AG

Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sango Co. Ltd.

Friedrich Boysen Gmbh & Co. Kg

Yutaka Giken Company Limited

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Bosal

Others

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global automotive exhaust systems market on the basis of fuel type, component type, after treatment device, channel type,vehicle type, and regional analysis-

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: By Component Type

Manifold

Connector

Exhaust Pipes and Elbows

Muffler

Stack Pipe or Tail Spout

Clamps

Resonators

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: By After Treatment Device

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Lean Nox Trap (LNT)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: By Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Exhaust Systems Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

