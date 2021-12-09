Detailed Analysis of One-Side Coated Paper Market 2021-2026 with Top Company Profiles like Sappi Ltd, Asia Pulp & Paper, NewPage Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Burgo Group S.p.A., UPM-Kymmene Corp, and more | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global One-Side Coated Paper Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global One-Side Coated Paper market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global One-Side Coated Paper market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like Sappi Ltd, Asia Pulp & Paper, NewPage Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Burgo Group S.p.A., UPM-Kymmene Corp, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the One-Side Coated Paper market

Global One-Side Coated Paper Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global One-Side Coated Paper market are listed below:

Sappi Ltd

Asia Pulp & Paper

NewPage Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

Burgo Group S.p.A.

Nippon

UPM-Kymmene Corp

Verso Corporation

Resolute

Lecta Deutschland GmbH

Arjowiggins SAS

Oji Holdings Corporation

Boise Inc.

Dunn Company

Thai Paper

LAUFENBERG GMBH

One-Side Coated Paper Market Segmented by Types

Coated Fine Paper

Coated Groundwood Paper

Others

One-Side Coated Paper Market Segmented by Applications

Printing

Packaging

Others

Along with One-Side Coated Paper Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global One-Side Coated Paper Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

One-Side Coated Paper manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to One-Side Coated Paper.

Key Aspects of One-Side Coated Paper Market Report Indicated:

One-Side Coated Paper Market Overview Company Profiles: Sappi Ltd, Asia Pulp & Paper, NewPage Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Burgo Group S.p.A., Nippon, UPM-Kymmene Corp, Verso Corporation, Resolute, Lecta Deutschland GmbH, Arjowiggins SAS, Oji Holdings Corporation, Boise Inc., Dunn Company, Thai Paper, LAUFENBERG GMBH One-Side Coated Paper Sales by Key Players One-Side Coated Paper Market Analysis by Region One-Side Coated Paper Market Segment by Type: Coated Fine Paper, Coated Groundwood Paper, Others One-Side Coated Paper Market Segment by Application: Printing, Packaging, Others North America by Country, by Type, and by Application Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application South America by Country, by Type, and by Application Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, and Dealers Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

