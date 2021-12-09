Catalog Management Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | SAP SE, IBM, Oracle

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Catalog Management Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Catalog Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SAP SE (Germany),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Fujitsu (Japan),CA Technologies (United States),Proactis Holdings (United Kingdom),SellerCloud (United States),Comarch (Poland),Salsify (United States),Sigma Systems (Canada),Coupa Software (United States),eJeeva (United States),SunTec (India),Cellent (Germany),Amdocs (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Catalog Management:

Catalog management, is a strategic process where products are maintained in organized way to ensure its configurability to buyers required format. It is a dynamic process that helps e-commerce to quickly broadcast their products, new price, and releasing of new items as well. The changing consumer preferences, a robust catalog management provides enterprises in presenting consistent information of their products to its customers and also aiming toward positive customer experience

In June 2018, SAP launched its new suite of services, SAP C/4HANA. The company aims to disrupt the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market space by introducing this suite. SAP Hybris, which offers catalog management, is a part of this suite.

Catalog Management Market Trends:

Advancements in areas of Machine Learning (ML), analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Increasing adoption of automation across various manufacturing industry verticals

Opportunities:

Rising adoption of catalog management systems by SMEs in both developed and developing economies

Market Drivers:

Surging digital transformation initiatives in the retail and eCommerce industry across the globe

Increasing need of centralized systems for improved marketing and selling of products and services

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (IT and Telecom, Retail and e-Commerce, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Component Type (Solutions, Services (Managed Services, Professional Services)), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Catalog Management market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Catalog Management market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Catalog Management market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

