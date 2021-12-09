Baby Changing Tables Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | Foundations, Sorelle Furniture, Dream On Me

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Baby Changing Tables Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Baby Changing Tables market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Foundations (United States),Sorelle Furniture (United States),Dream On Me (United States),Pottery Barn Kids (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Baby Changing Tables:

Over past few decades, baby changing tables have grown more common, it is a piece of furniture with shelves, drawers, and other storage options and designed to allow a person to change babyâ€™s diaper with ease especially in travelling or on the move. It offers more comfort and is beneficial for those who are suffering from back and knees issues, as its ergonomic design reduce the strain on the back. For instance, in October 2016 law signed by US President Barack Obama named BABIES Act (Pub.L. 114â€“235) in United States Federal was passed. Under the Law, federal (or public) buildings must have at least one baby changing table on each floor or in restrooms. Purpose of Act is to provide sanitary and safe conditions for children, moreover for ensuring similarity changing facilities for men and women. Increasing awareness of comfort and safety booming the market.

June 2019 Pamper Pledge Has Announced the Installation of 5000 Baby Changing Tables in Menâ€™s Rest Room across US and Canada. This Announcement Help Pampers New Campaign to Help Fatherâ€™s To Share Moments Bonded with Their Child through a Diaper Change.

Baby Changing Tables Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Folding Changing Table or Portable Baby Changing Stations

Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Births Going To Boost the Demand

Progressively Expect Parenthood Is Driving the Market of Baby Changing Table

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand in Public Places for Baby Changing Table

The growing ratio of the working woman

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Wooden Ones With Guardrails, Fold-Up Models, Hinged Chest Adapters), Application (Shopping Centers, Airports, Malls, Others), Material (Wood, Plastic, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

