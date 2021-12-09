Health Drink Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Coca-Cola, Archer Daniels Midland, Campbell Soup

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Health Drink Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Health Drink market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Coca-Cola [United States],Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) [United States],Campbell Soup [United States],Danone [France],Del Monte Pacific [Singapore],Dr. Pepper Snapple Group [United States],Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited [New Zealand],GlaxoSmithKline [United Kingdom],Kraft Heinz [United States],Monster Beverage [United States],NestlÃ© [Switzerland],PepsiCo [United States],Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd [Japan],Red Bull [Austria],Unilever [United Kingdom]

Health Drinks is a great source of energy and vitamins. Amid changing lifestyle, these beverages are gaining traction as they provide various nutritional benefits. Various products under health drinks are bottled water, juices, ready to drink coffee, energy drinks, tea and others.

November 2018 – : Nestle and Unilever are negotiating a deal for GlaxoSmithKlineâ€™s consumer nutrition business in India which includes the prized Horlicks malt drink brand. Coca-Cola were the third contender opted out in the beginning itself.

Health Drink Market Trends:

Growing use of Healthy Drinks in Sport Industry

Products Innovation and New Product Launch

Opportunities:

Rising Disposable Income and Living Standard in Emerging Countries

Adopting E-commerce market for Products Sale

Market Drivers:

Rising Health Awareness Among People

Easy and Perennial Availability

High Calorific and Nutritional Value

by Type (Hydration Drinks, Rejuvenation Drinks, Health & Wellness Drinks, Weight Management Drinks), Application (Commercial Consumption, Household Consumption, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Health Drink Market:

Chapter 01 – Health Drink Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Health Drink Market

Chapter 05 – Global Health Drink Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Health Drink Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Health Drink Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Health Drink Market

Chapter 09 – Global Health Drink Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Health Drink Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Health Drink Market Research Methodology

