Ginseng Tea Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | Arizona Beverages, HYLEYS, Green Gold Ginseng

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Arizona Beverages (United States),HYLEYS (United States),Green Gold Ginseng LLC (United States),KGEC (South Korea),Nuun (United States),Korea Ginseng Corporation (South Korea)

Brief Snapshot of Ginseng Tea:

Ginseng tea is made of ginseng roots and is caffeine-free herbal, the tea is popular because of its immunity, energy boosting capabilities, and various other health benefits. It is increasingly consumed in Asian countries especially in Korea. Additionally, ginseng tea helps in managing the blood sugar level. It is available in three types namely Korean red ginseng tea, panax ginseng tea, and American ginseng tea.

On 6th April 2021, Nuun, announced the launch of its newest product category, Nuun Energy. The introduction adds to Nuun’s functional hydration portfolio that features a variety of effective formulas for sport, immunity, rest, and everyday health. Combining a balanced dose of caffeine with B-vitamins and adaptogens to refresh and recharge anytime, anywhere, Nuun Energy features active ingredients with holistic benefits, including a Revitalizing Lift: 80mg of caffeine from organic green tea extract provides a fast-acting, sustained energy lift. Vitamin Power: Vitamins B12, B6, and B5 help metabolize fuel into energy your body can use.

Focus: 20mg of adaptogens (Panax Ginseng) aid in reducing fatigue for a more focused day.

Ginseng Tea Market Trends:

Increasing Use of Ginseng Tea for Boosting Immunity and Comes in Various Range of Packs

Opportunities:

Advertisement and Branding Related Activities will Boost the Ginseng Tea

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Healthy Beverages

Demand for the Plant-Based Herbal tea in Asia Countries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Korean Red Ginseng Tea, Panax Ginseng Tea, American Ginseng Tea), Application (Home Use, Cafes, Restaurants, Others), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Packaging (Bags, Box)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

