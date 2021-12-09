Automotive Belts Market Is Booming Worldwide | Gates, Midas International, Mitsuboshi Belting

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automotive Belts Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automotive Belts market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Gates Corporation (United States),Midas International Corporation (United States),Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan),Helicord Transmissions Pvt. Ltd. (India),BandB Manufacturing (United States),The Carlstar Group LLC (United States),Continental AG (Germany),CRP Industries Inc. (United States),BG Automotive (United Kingdom),Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc. (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Automotive Belts:

The automotive belt is a loop of flexible material used to link two or more rotating shafts mechanically, most often parallel for automotive applications. These belts may be used as a source of motion, to transmit power efficiently or to track relative movements. They are used for two-wheeler, cars and vans, trucks and buses, heavy and light-duty vehicles and other applications. These belts are corrosion resistant, high performance and tensile strength.

Automotive Belts Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Rubber Belts For Vibration and Noise-Free Power Transmission

Opportunities:

Growing Automotive Industry Worldwide

Robust Increase in the Distribution Channels

Market Drivers:

High Demand for Various Automotive Applications

Increased Demand for V-Belts in the Automotive Industry

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Timing Belts, Drive Belts (Single V-Belt and Multi-function V-Belt), Serpentine Belt), Application (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Material (Fiber, Rubber, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Belts Market:

Chapter 01 – Automotive Belts Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Automotive Belts Market

Chapter 05 – Global Automotive Belts Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Automotive Belts Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Automotive Belts Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Automotive Belts Market

Chapter 09 – Global Automotive Belts Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Automotive Belts Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Automotive Belts Market Research Methodology

