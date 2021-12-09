Automatic License Plate Recognition Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Siemens, Bosch, 3M

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Automatic License Plate Recognition Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Automatic License Plate Recognition market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Automatic licence plate recognition is an image processing technique that uses the vehicle’s licence plate to identify it. The goal is to create a system that uses the car number plate to create an efficient automatic approved vehicle identification system. The system is installed at the entry to a highly restricted region, such as military zones or areas surrounding major government facilities, such as Parliament and the Supreme Court. The devised system initially detects the car before taking a picture of it. The car number plate region is retrieved from a picture using image segmentation.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Utility, Inc., will make its innovative Smart Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology, which was developed in collaboration with Sony Imaging Products & Solutions, Inc., available to law enforcement agencies across the country during the 126th IACP Annual Conference and Exposition

Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Trends:

Worldwide development of smart cities

Opportunities:

Increase in use of cloud-based storage services

Integration of new technologies such as AI and IoT in ANPR systems

Market Drivers:

Deployment of ALPR systems in security and surveillance, and traffic enforcement applications

Infrastructure growth in emerging countries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Fixed ALPR System, Mobile ALPR System, Portable ALPR System), Application (Traffic Management, Parking), Component (Cameras, Software, Frame Grabbers, Triggers)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

