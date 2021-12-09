Lead Retrieval Software Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | GTR, SalesRabbit, Bitrix24

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Lead Retrieval Software Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Lead Retrieval Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GTR (United States),SalesRabbit Inc. (United States),Bitrix24 (Egypt),Socital (Greece),Engagebay (United States),Salesflare (Belgium),Akkroo (United Kingdom),Icapture (United States),Global ESoftsys (India),Compusystems Inc. (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Lead Retrieval Software:

Lead retrieval products allow sales representatives to automate the recording of information about potential leads by scanning badges (via cell phone or another device), removing the hassle of collecting and importing data from countless business cards. Sales representatives, to collect the contact information of potential leads while they attend trade shows and events utilize lead retrieval software, also known as mobile lead capture software.

On April 4, 2019, Akkroo, a software-making company, has merged with Integrate, a demand orchestration platform, for $34 Million. This acquisition positions users to automate the handover process of leads captured at events to sales teams in real-time, which can help boost pipeline by accelerating lead follow-up.

Lead Retrieval Software Market Trends:

Easy Access of Leads by Mobile Lead Retrieval Software

Real-time Lead Collection, and Integration Capabilities to Improve Follow-Up Times

Opportunities:

Technological Developments such as Automation in Lead Retrieving Software

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Software

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of Lead Retrieval Software across the globe owing to Hassle-Free Collection of Data and User-Friendly Interface

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Lead Distribution, Lead Notifications, Lead Nurturing, Lead Qualification, Others (Business Card/Badge Scanning, Data Extraction)), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Pricing (One Time License, Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Lead Retrieval Software Market:

Chapter 01 – Lead Retrieval Software Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Lead Retrieval Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Lead Retrieval Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Lead Retrieval Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Lead Retrieval Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Lead Retrieval Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Lead Retrieval Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Lead Retrieval Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Lead Retrieval Software Market Research Methodology

