Job Board Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Madgex, iCIMS, Workable Technology

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Job Board Software Market" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

Madgex Inc. (United States),iCIMS, Inc. (United States),Workable Technology Limited (United States),Nextal (Canada),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Yello (United States),Betterteam (United States),Monster.com (United States),TrueJob, Inc. (United States),Snagajob (United States)

Brief Snapshot of Job Board Software:

Job Board Software is a program that allows us to set up a fully functioning advanced job board easily. It can be used to create a niche job board for a particular area or industry, or it can be used to create a general job board. It’s a mobile-friendly and simple-to-use application that streamlines and automates the recruiting process, including shortlisting, screening and hiring applicants.

In July 2019, A first-of-its-kind job portal from financial technology leader FIS is helping Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) recipients find jobs while connecting the employers who hire them with up to $9,600 in federal tax credits per hire.FIS is offering the Tax Credit Job Board as a way to link EBT recipients and other qualifying job seekers with open positions at participating employers.

Job Board Software Market Trends:

High Adoption due to Technological proliferation in machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT)

Increased Adoption of Cloud Deployment across All Industries

Opportunities:

The Huge Growth of the Retail Industry Has Resulted In The Large-Scale Hiring As Well As Employee Retention

Market Drivers:

Rising Workforce across the Globe

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Sized Enterprises), Features (Job Seekers upload multiple resumes, Employers add, edit and delete jobs, Billing System for Admin, Advanced Job Search, Job/Resume Alerts by email, Newsletter Module, Ad/Banner Management, Applicant tracking system to screen & shortlist, Detailed Reports), Deployment Model (Web-based, Cloud-based, SaaS), End User (Job Seeker, Employer, Administrator)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Job Board Software Market:

Chapter 01 – Job Board Software Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Job Board Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global Job Board Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Job Board Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Job Board Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Job Board Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global Job Board Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Job Board Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Job Board Software Market Research Methodology

