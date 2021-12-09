School Bus Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Collins Industries, Starcraft Bus, Trans Tech

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “School Bus Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the School Bus market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Collins Industries (United States),Starcraft Bus (United States),Trans Tech (United States),IC Bus (United States),Thomas Built Buses (United States),Blue Bird Corporation (United States),Girardin Minibus (Canada),Lion Electric Company (Canada),Mercedes-Benz (Germany),Volvo (Sweden),Alexander Dennis (United Kingdom),Scania (Sweden),Iveco (Italy)

Brief Snapshot of School Bus:

School buses are the mode of mass transit used for transporting students from one place to the others. These buses are either owned or rented by school authorities. The design for school buses differ from buses used in public transportation as enhanced safety is the key consideration taken into account while manufacturing school buses. Of late, manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing electric powered school buses to curb the emission which in turn is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for various stakeholders involved. In this regard, recently in July 2019, California Energy Commission was awarded approximately USD 70 million to replace over 200 diesel school buses with electric buses. Other regions across the globe are expected to follow the similar suit as vehicle emission norms tightened.

United Kingdom based electric drivetrain solutions Equipmake has developed cost-effective electric bus powertrain. The testing for the same is in final phase and in-service trails of the vehicles are expected to start in the first quarter of 2020. This EBus drivetrain has two APM200 motors along with latest generation lithium-ion cells.

School Bus Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Electric School Buses

Increasing Trends of Mass Transit to Save Fuel and Reduce Emission

Opportunities:

Introduction of Alternative Fuel Powered School Bus Amid Growing Need to Curb Emission

Growing Focus on Modernizing School Transportation

Market Drivers:

Rise in Number of School Buses Owing to Growing Expenditure by Government to Promote Education

Focus on Retrofitting of Existing School Buses

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (AC, Non-AC), Power Train (Diesel Fuel, Gasoline, Hybrid-electric, Battery-powered), Seating Capacity (< 10, 10-50, < 50), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global School Bus Market:

Chapter 01 – School Bus Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global School Bus Market

Chapter 05 – Global School Bus Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global School Bus Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global School Bus Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global School Bus Market

Chapter 09 – Global School Bus Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global School Bus Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – School Bus Market Research Methodology

Key questions answered

