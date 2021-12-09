Passenger Information System Market is Booming Worldwide with Unstoppable CAGR – Advantech, Alstom, Wabtec

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Passenger Information System Market” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Passenger Information System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

The passenger information system is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually. Nowadays, increasingly connected world, rail companies need to differentiate by making their services more attractive to passengers has led to significant growth of the global passenger information system market in the forecast period.

on 25th February 2019, Wabtec Corporation has announced that it has completed its merger with GE Transportation, a former business unit of GE. This merger establishes Wabtec as a Fortune 500, global transportation and logistics leader by combining Wabtecâ€™s broad range of freight, transit and electronics products with GE Transportationâ€™s best-in-class equipment, services and digital solutions in the locomotive, mining, marine, stationary power, and drilling industries. Wabtec has also been notified that it will now be included in the S&P 500 Index.

Passenger Information System Market Trends:

Rising Frequency of Passenger Journey through Public Transport

Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of IoT and Big Data to Enhance Passenger Travel Experiences

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Consistent, Real-Time, and Reliable Passenger Information

Increasing Use of Smartphones with Enhanced Connectivity Improves the Transit Experience

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Solutions, Services), Services (Consulting and Integration, Training, Support and Maintenance, Others), Solutions (Information Announcement System, Display Systems, Emergency Communication Systems, Infotainment Systems, Mobile Applications, Others (Passenger counting systems and video monitoring systems)), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways), Location (On Board, In Station)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

