Fleet Management System Market Is Booming Worldwide | AT&T, Donlen, Geotab

AT&T (United States),Donlen Corporation (United States),Geotab (Canada),LeasePlan USA (United States),Masternaut Limited (United Kingdom),Merchants Fleet Management (United States),Omnitracs (United States),TomTom N.V. (Netherlands),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Teletrac Navman (United States),Trimble (United States),Verizon Telematics (United States),Wheels, Inc. (United States),WorkWave (United States),

Brief Snapshot of Fleet Management System:

Fleet management enables organizations to track and manage their vehicles in a quick, cost-effective, and accessible way by providing real-time vehicle monitoring and data transmission for faster response and delivery. Fleet management system minimizes the risks related to vehicle financing, improving efficiency, vehicle telematics, productivity and reducing the entire transportation and workforce costs. It ensures effective management of fleets through the deployment of advanced technologies such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID). Global Positioning System (GPS), communication sensors and others. Fleet management system market is growing owing to the integration of cloud computing in fleet management software and increasing government initiatives towards fleet management.

29th January 2019, ELOKON Group, suppliers of safety and assistance systems for the intralogistics sector launches smartphone-based forklift fleet management system.

22nd January 2019, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) launches a mobile-based Fleet Management System (FMS) application for IOS and Android compatible devices.

Fleet Management System Market Trends:

The emergence of Vehicular Communication Technologies

Increasing Adoption by Organizations to Improve Operational Efficiency

Opportunities:

Development in Green and Smart Fleet Management System

Technological Advancements in Networking Technologies

Market Drivers:

Emphasizing On Cloud Computing For Streamlining Fleet Management System

Stringent Rules for Electronic Logging Devices (ELD)

Government Initiatives towards Fleet Tracking & Maintenance

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by End User Industries (Retail, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Construction, Energy, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid), Technology (Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Cellular Systems), Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, Watercraft, Others), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), Solution (Operations Management, Information Management, Risk Management, Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing, Safety & Compliance Management, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

