Overview Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market 2021-2026 Business Analysis by Top Companies like ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, BP Plc, Linn Energy, Statoil ASA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and more | Affluence

“The latest study titled ‘Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market 2021 by Key Players, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2027’ published by Affluence Market Report, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market.”

In this report, a comprehensive analysis of the current global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market in terms of demand and supply environment is provided, as well as price trends currently and in the next few years. This report also includes global and regional market size and forecast, major product development trends, and typical downstream segment scenarios, under the context of market drivers and inhibitors analysis. The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, BP Plc, Linn Energy, Statoil ASA, Exxon Mobil Corporation, etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography, and the remaining chapters that shed light on the overview of the Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market

Global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

The key market players for the global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) market are listed below:

ConocoPhillips Company

SM Energy

BP Plc

Linn Energy

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

Chesapeake Energy

Range Resources

Total

Chevron

Gazprom

Canadian Natural Resources

China National Petroleum Corporation

Eni

Rosneft

Petrobras

Lukoil

CNOOC

Suncor Energy

Devon Energy

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Segmented by Types

Propane

Ethane

Isobutene

Others

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Segmented by Applications

Cooking

Chemical Industry

Heating

Oil & Gas

Others

Along with Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market research analysis, buyer also gets valuable information about global Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Production and its market share, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Supply, Consumption, Export, import volume, and values for the following Regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Target Audience:

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) manufacturers/suppliers/distributors.

Market research and consulting firms.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs).

Key Aspects of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Report Indicated:

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Overview Company Profiles: ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, BP Plc, Linn Energy, Statoil ASA, Swift Energy, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Chesapeake Energy, Range Resources, Total, Chevron, Gazprom, Canadian Natural Resources, China National Petroleum Corporation, Eni, Rosneft, Petrobras, Lukoil, Chesapeake Energy, CNOOC, Suncor Energy, Devon Energy Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Sales by Key Players Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Analysis by Region Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Segment by Type: Propane, Ethane, Isobutene, Others Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Segment by Application: Cooking, Chemical Industry, Heating, Oil & Gas, Others North America by Country, by Type, and by Application Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application South America by Country, by Type, and by Application Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders, and Dealers Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

