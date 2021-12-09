Forged Rail Wheels Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027 | NSSMC, Interpipe, Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Forged Rail Wheels Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Forged Rail Wheels report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Forged Rail Wheels market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Forged Rail Wheels market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Forged Rail Wheels market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Forged Rail Wheels market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Forged Rail Wheels market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NSSMC, Interpipe, Vyksa Steel Works (VSW), EVRAZ NTMK, Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV), Rail Wheel Factory, GHH-Bonatrans, Durgapur Steel Plant, Amsted Rail, Comsteel, Masteel, Taiyuan Heavy Industry, Datong ABC Castings Company, Xinyang Tonghe wheels

Market Segmentation by Product:

Freight Wagons

Passenger Wagons

High Speed Train



Market Segmentation by Application:

OE Market

After Market



The Forged Rail Wheels Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Forged Rail Wheels market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Forged Rail Wheels market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Forged Rail Wheels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Forged Rail Wheels

1.2 Forged Rail Wheels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Freight Wagons

1.2.3 Passenger Wagons

1.2.4 High Speed Train

1.3 Forged Rail Wheels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 OE Market

1.3.3 After Market

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Forged Rail Wheels Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Forged Rail Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Forged Rail Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Forged Rail Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Forged Rail Wheels Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Forged Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Forged Rail Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Forged Rail Wheels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Forged Rail Wheels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Forged Rail Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Forged Rail Wheels Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Forged Rail Wheels Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Forged Rail Wheels Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Forged Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Forged Rail Wheels Production

3.4.1 North America Forged Rail Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Forged Rail Wheels Production

3.5.1 Europe Forged Rail Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Forged Rail Wheels Production

3.6.1 China Forged Rail Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Forged Rail Wheels Production

3.7.1 Japan Forged Rail Wheels Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Forged Rail Wheels Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Forged Rail Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Forged Rail Wheels Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Forged Rail Wheels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 NSSMC

7.1.1 NSSMC Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.1.2 NSSMC Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.1.3 NSSMC Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 NSSMC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 NSSMC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Interpipe

7.2.1 Interpipe Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.2.2 Interpipe Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Interpipe Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Interpipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Interpipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)

7.3.1 Vyksa Steel Works (VSW) Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vyksa Steel Works (VSW) Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Vyksa Steel Works (VSW) Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Vyksa Steel Works (VSW) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Vyksa Steel Works (VSW) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 EVRAZ NTMK

7.4.1 EVRAZ NTMK Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.4.2 EVRAZ NTMK Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.4.3 EVRAZ NTMK Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 EVRAZ NTMK Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 EVRAZ NTMK Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

7.5.1 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Rail Wheel Factory

7.6.1 Rail Wheel Factory Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rail Wheel Factory Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Rail Wheel Factory Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Rail Wheel Factory Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Rail Wheel Factory Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 GHH-Bonatrans

7.7.1 GHH-Bonatrans Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.7.2 GHH-Bonatrans Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.7.3 GHH-Bonatrans Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 GHH-Bonatrans Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GHH-Bonatrans Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Durgapur Steel Plant

7.8.1 Durgapur Steel Plant Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.8.2 Durgapur Steel Plant Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Durgapur Steel Plant Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Durgapur Steel Plant Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Durgapur Steel Plant Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Amsted Rail

7.9.1 Amsted Rail Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.9.2 Amsted Rail Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Amsted Rail Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Amsted Rail Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Amsted Rail Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Comsteel

7.10.1 Comsteel Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.10.2 Comsteel Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Comsteel Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Comsteel Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Comsteel Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Masteel

7.11.1 Masteel Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.11.2 Masteel Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Masteel Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Masteel Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Masteel Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Taiyuan Heavy Industry

7.12.1 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.12.2 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Taiyuan Heavy Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Datong ABC Castings Company

7.13.1 Datong ABC Castings Company Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.13.2 Datong ABC Castings Company Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Datong ABC Castings Company Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Datong ABC Castings Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Datong ABC Castings Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Xinyang Tonghe wheels

7.14.1 Xinyang Tonghe wheels Forged Rail Wheels Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xinyang Tonghe wheels Forged Rail Wheels Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Xinyang Tonghe wheels Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Xinyang Tonghe wheels Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Xinyang Tonghe wheels Recent Developments/Updates

8 Forged Rail Wheels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Forged Rail Wheels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Forged Rail Wheels

8.4 Forged Rail Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Forged Rail Wheels Distributors List

9.3 Forged Rail Wheels Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Forged Rail Wheels Industry Trends

10.2 Forged Rail Wheels Growth Drivers

10.3 Forged Rail Wheels Market Challenges

10.4 Forged Rail Wheels Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Forged Rail Wheels by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Forged Rail Wheels Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Forged Rail Wheels

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Forged Rail Wheels by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Forged Rail Wheels by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Forged Rail Wheels by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Forged Rail Wheels by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Forged Rail Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Forged Rail Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Forged Rail Wheels by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Forged Rail Wheels by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

