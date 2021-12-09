Bakery Enzymes Market 2021 Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Application, Technology, Trends And Opportunities

Predominantly driven by solid consumption rate recorded by the bread making industry and government initiatives working in favor of clean label bakery ingredients, global bakery enzymes market is set to cross US$ 1 Bn in revenues by the end of 2029. While the overall growth outlook of the global market will remain promising throughout the forecast period (2019 – 2029), fast developing economies such as India, China, and Mexico would particularly present lucrative growth opportunities in following years, as suggested by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) report.

Accounting for half of the total sales of bakery enzymes, carbohydrase continues to witness higher demand as compared to protease and lipase. In recent years, the rise of convenience, on-the-go, and better-for-you trends resulted in increased demand for innovative yet healthy food ingredients, thereby potentially raising sales of carbohydrase. This can be attributed to plant-based origin of carbohydrase, in addition to extending shelf-life of breads and cakes and helping in digesting certain types of carbs. As bakers are on the journey of producing goods that appeal to growing number of health-conscious consumers, market players are also focusing on capitalizing on protease and lipase.

Key Takeaways – Bakery Enzymes Market Study

Food preparations such as pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and other similar fast food products are in high demand, which offers a notable boost to break making industry. This subsequently creates lucrative growth prospects for the bakery enzymes market.

In line with surging demand for high-quality bread products, the use of additives such as emulsifiers, and enzymes is on a constant rise, for dough stability, improved texture, desired volume, and extended shelf life.

Growing popularity of chemical-free, clean label products is another important trend favoring growth of bakery enzymes market.

Unlike the accelerating costs of emulsifiers, which are also among the most widely used bakery products ingredients, the costs of bakery enzymes have been relatively stable. This cost stability will continue to augur well for the sales of bakery enzymes in future as well.

Which Are the Key Market Growth Limiting Factors?

Despite witnessing lucrative growth opportunities, the bakery enzymes market is restrained by a few challenges. For instance, fluctuations in pH and temperatures pose threat to the market. For instance, increasing in temperature can increase the overall rate at which enzyme- catalyzed reactions take place. In addition to this, safety concerns pertaining to handling bakery enzymes may restrain the growth of bakery enzymes market during the period of projection.

This new report of FMI sheds light on the growth trail projection for global bakery enzymes market, for a decade-old forecast period. The study categorizes market into different segments on the basis of type, form, application area, and region. It provides thorough analysis of each of the segments, along with the analysis of regional markets. Besides assessment of the key market growth influencers, the report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global bakery enzymes market, which include Novozymes A/S, AB Enzymes, Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., Danisco A/S (DuPont), Advanced Enzymes, Royal DSM N.V., Caldic B.V., Amano Enzymes, BASF SE, and Shenzhen Leveking.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT BAKERY ENZYMES MARKET

What are the major factors that would prominently assist the bakery enzymes market growth?

Increasing consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat and packaged food, further complemented by rise in awareness about health and wellness, continues to fuel an upsurge in consumption of bakery enzymes.

How will the bakery enzyme sales progress over the period of next decade?

An increase in the stringent regulation enforced by governments regarding clean-label and eco-friendly products continues to spur the demand for various bakery enzymes. This will predominantly drive sales of bakery enzymes at a CAGR of 5.8% over the projection period 2019 – 2029.

Which is the most preferred bakery enzyme in the global market?

Carbohydrase contributes a lion’s share to the growing size of the bakery enzyme market. It would continue to see significant uptake, as it possesses high thermal stability suitable for bakery products. Lipase has also been witnessing rise in demand.

How is bread making industry influencing bakery enzymes consumption pattern?

In line with consumer inclination towards high-quality and innovative bread products, the bread making industry is observing significant growth over the recent past. Bakery enzymes are thus witnessing a rapid change in consumption pattern, as they are responsible for improved dough handling and a rich texture.

Which are the major factors that are pulling the bakery enzyme demand?

A sizeable consumer population is allergic to bakery enzymes, if used in excess. Moreover, a measurable chunk of bakery consumers refrains from buying products that contain microorganisms-based bakery enzymes. These factors will continue to restrict consumption of bakery enzymes to a large extent.

Which region is developing lucrative growth environment for the market?

Over the next 10 years, North America will continue to lead the bakery enzyme market. Additionally, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) will witness substantial growth owing to favorable government initiatives related to adoption of baked products that contain bakery enzymes.

