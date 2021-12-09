Precision Irrigation Market Size, Share, Growth by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

Precision Irrigation Market Research Report Size,Share,Growth,Trends and Forecast provides an deep analysis of the Precision Irrigation Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Precision Irrigation Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period 2021

The Precision Irrigation Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Precision Irrigation Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects.Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. It contains numbers, regions, revenue, and offers just as the thorough computation of the business chain structure, opportunities, industry news analysis. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

The Precision Irrigation Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume.

About Precision Irrigation Market:

This report studies the Precision Irrigation market, covering market size for segment by type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, etc.), by application (Agriculture, Turfs & Landscapes, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Aquaspy, Crop Metrics, EPC Industry, Grodan, Hortau, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Precision Irrigation from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Precision Irrigation market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Precision Irrigation including:

Aquaspy

Crop Metrics

EPC Industry

Grodan

Hortau

Hunter Industries

Jain Irrigation Systems

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

Netafim

Rain Bird Corporation

Reinke Manufacturer

Rivulis Irrigation

The Toro Company

Trimble

Valmont Industries

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Eurodrip S.A

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

Shanghai Huawei

Microjet Irrigation Systems

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Sprinkler Irrigation

Drip Irrigation

Boom Irrigation

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Agriculture

Turfs & Landscapes

Sport Grounds

Greenhouses

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Precision Irrigation market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Precision Irrigation market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Precision Irrigation market.Precision Irrigation Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Precision Irrigation Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Precision Irrigation Market Overview

1.1 Precision Irrigation Definition

1.2 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Precision Irrigation Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Precision Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Precision Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Precision Irrigation Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Precision Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market by Type

3.1.1 Sprinkler Irrigation

3.1.2 Drip Irrigation

3.1.3 Boom Irrigation

3.2 Global Precision Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Precision Irrigation Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Precision Irrigation by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Precision Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market by Application

4.1.1 Agriculture

4.1.2 Turfs & Landscapes

4.1.3 Sport Grounds

4.1.4 Greenhouses

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Precision Irrigation by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Precision Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Precision Irrigation by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Precision Irrigation Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size and CAGR by Region (2015-2030)

6.2 Global Precision Irrigation Sales and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Precision Irrigation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Precision Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Precision Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Precision Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Precision Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Precision Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Precision Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Precision Irrigation Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Precision Irrigation Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Precision Irrigation Players

7.1 Aquaspy

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Aquaspy

7.2 Crop Metrics

7.3 EPC Industry

7.4 Grodan

7.5 Hortau

7.6 Hunter Industries

7.7 Jain Irrigation Systems

7.8 Lindsay Corporation

7.9 Nelson Irrigation

7.10 Netafim

7.11 Rain Bird Corporation

7.12 Reinke Manufacturer

7.13 Rivulis Irrigation

7.14 The Toro Company

7.15 Trimble

7.16 Valmont Industries

7.17 Hydropoint Data Systems

7.18 Baseline

7.19 Calsense

7.20 Galcon

7.21 Rachio

7.22 Weathermatic

7.23 Eurodrip S.A

7.24 Elgo Irrigation Ltd

7.25 Shanghai Huawei

7.26 Microjet Irrigation Systems

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Precision Irrigation

8.1 Industrial Chain of Precision Irrigation

8.2 Upstream of Precision Irrigation

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Precision Irrigation

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Precision Irrigation

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Precision Irrigation

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Precision Irrigation (2021-2030)

9.1 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2021-2030)

9.2 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2021-2030)

9.3 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2021-2030)

9.4 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2021-2030)

9.5 Global Precision Irrigation Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2030)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

