Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

The global neurodegenerative diseases drugs market is likely to gain traction from the rising incidence of neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. Such diseases pose a greater burden on the physical and mental health of the populaces, as well as on the healthcare cost. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Neurodegenerative Diseases Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (Immuno modulator, Interferons, Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, Others), By Disease Indication (Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Transdermal, Others), By End User and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 35,497.3 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 62,786.2 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the neurodegenerative diseases drugs manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Novartis AG

Biogen

Lundbeck A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Orion Pharma

Merck & Co., Inc.

UCB S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Other key market players

