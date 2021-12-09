U.S. Genetic Testing Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

U.S. Genetic Testing Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Automotive Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The U.S. genetic testing market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 10.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 13.0% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “U.S. Genetic Testing Industry, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 4.11 billion in 2019. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the increasing awareness regarding the efficacy of genetic testing in the U.S. will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Invitae Corporation (San Francisco, U.S.)

Ambry Genetics (Aliso Viejo, U.S.)

BioReference Laboratories, Inc. (Elmwood Park, U.S.)

Progenity, Inc. (San Diego, U.S.)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Secaucus, U.S.)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Fulgent Genetics (Temple City, U.S.)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (Guangzhou, China)

Some major points from Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Regulatory Overview Overview: Funding Raised by Genetic Testing focused Start-up Companies Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnership Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the U.S. Genetic Testing Market Analysis of Transactions in the Molecular Diagnostic Clinical Laboratory Market Overview: Personalized Medicine Market Size (USD billion), U.S., 2019 Reimbursement Scenario

U.S. Genetic Testing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technique PCR DNA Sequencing Microarrays Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Cardiology Oncology Pharmacogenomics Cognitive Dysfunction Pathogenomics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payer Public Health Insurance Private Health Insurance Out-of-Pocket Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Independent Laboratories

Competitive Analysis

S. Market Share Analysis (2019)

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (Based On Availability))

Invitae Corporation Ambry Genetics BioReference Laboratories, Inc. Progenity, Inc. PathemaGX Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Myriad Genetics, Inc. Fulgent Genetics Burning Rock Biotech Limited



Continued…

