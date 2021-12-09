Carbon Dioxide Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2027

The global carbon dioxide market size is predicted to reach USD 12.15 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. The growing construction of water treatment plants in developing nations will spur the demand of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising oil exploration and drilling activities will necessitate the use of solvents in the process, which, in turn, will boost the carbon dioxide market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Carbon Dioxide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Metal Fabrication, Medical, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 10.00 Billion in 2019

Market Driver :

Heavy Demand for CO 2 in Oil and Gas Industry to Enhance Market Potential

The growing utilization of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology for the procurement of CO 2 from the carbon emissions produced by biomass power plants, cement manufacturing, and consumption of fossil fuels for electricity generation will contribute effectively to the growth of the market. This process also aids in lowering carbon emission in the atmosphere and preventing air pollution. The increasing application of carbon dioxide in the oil & gas industry for enhanced oil recovery will incite the practice of CCS technology for capturing CO 2. The growing cognizance about the benefits of CCS such as, reduced CO 2 emissions, positive environmental impact, and maintain ecological balance will escalate the adoption of the is technology. In addition, the rising implementation of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology around the globe can be an essential factor in bolstering the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

Regional Analysis :

Advancement in Carbon Attainment Methods to Aid Expansion in North America

The increasing initiatives for the use of carbon dioxide in various industrial applications will enable speedy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the technological advancement in CO 2 extraction methods will aid growth in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 3.62 Billion in 2019 and is likely to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the demand from the food & beverage and medical industry in the developing nations. For instance, China is one of the biggest suppliers of carbon dioxide around the world. The developing medical industry in India will promote the growth of the market in the region. The market in North America is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the high demand for CO 2 in oil recovery applications.

The market in Europe is likely to account for a significant share in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the use of carbon dioxide in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the food & beverage industry. Therefore, the demand for carbonated beverages will propel the market in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising oil & gas exploration activities. The rising consumption of carbon dioxide in oil recovery activities to boost the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Development :

March 2019: Air Products announced that it has acquired ACP Europe SA, one of the largest biggest carbon dioxide manufacturers in Europe. The acquisition will aid the company to cater to the demand for carbon dioxide and better serve its customer across the European continent.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Carbon Dioxide Market:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Liquide (France)

Sicgil India limited (India)

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.(U.S.)

Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.(U.S.)

The Messer Group GmbH (Germany)

SOL Spa (Italy)

POET, LLC(U.S.)

Reliant Gases(U.S.)

India Glycols Limited (India)

