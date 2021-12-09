Antiepileptic Drugs Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Antiepileptic Drugs Market report.

Drivers & Restraints

Despite the availability of AEDs in the market, one-third of the population faces intolerability for drugs. Countless efforts are in line by the manufacturers to diminish this problem. R&D has now been focused on the development of target-specific drugs concerning the neurobiology of the disease condition. Growing prevalence of epilepsy demanding for therapeutically effective medications is creating a pressure among the market players to introduce AEDs. The key decision of USFDA is providing confidence among the players for improving R&D and is also benefiting the patient population. Recently, in January 2020, the USFDA approved Valtoco, a nasal spray for the treatment of epilepsy in patients aged 6 years and older. Also, In June 2018, the USFDA approved Epidiolex for the treatment of rare forms of epilepsy in patients. This is the first drug comprising of active ingredient derived from marijuana. Such decisions taken by the approval committee is helping the manufacturers in providing potential therapies for the epileptic patients.

Key players covered in the global Antiepileptic Drugs Market research report:

UCB S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Sanofi

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Other Prominent Players

Major Table of Contents for Antiepileptic Drugs Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Antiepileptic Drugs Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

