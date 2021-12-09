Containerboard Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2027

The global containerboard market size is projected to reach USD 142.03 billion by 2027 owing to the rising demand for sustainable packaging worldwide. Containerboards are paperboards used generally for packaging material due to their properties such as lightweight and paperweight, or high grammage. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Containerboard Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Virgin, and Recycled), By End-User (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. As per this report, the value of the market stood at USD 120.60 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% between 2020 to 2027.

The report offers an extensive overview of the market and highlights the growth drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and possible challenges of the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as material, end-user, and geography with the names of the leading segment and its attributed factors. It also lists the names of players operating in the market and the key strategies adopted by them. Furthermore, the report discusses significant industry developments, current trends prevalent in the market, and other interesting insights that will help investors to make financial and beneficial decisions in the market.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industries to Boost Growth

On the contrary, regulatory impositions based on the use of nature-friendly resources for the production of containerboards may pose a major challenge for the market players, thereby hampering the overall market size. Nevertheless, the rapidly developing e-commerce industry would aid growth. Apart from that, the rising preference for product-specific corrugated boxes for safety concerns regarding external stress is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

This stands as a major factor in boosting the containerboard market growth. Besides this, the booming food and beverage sector with increasing popularity for ready-to-eat frozen food and convenient food would increase its productivity, thereby demanding more containerboards for package and shipment purposes. This will bode well for the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific to Continue its Dominance with China on the Lead

On the other side, the market in Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to the expansion of the personal care and cosmetics market. The market in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America will grow steadily with the development of retail distribution channels and the increasing agriculture-related businesses in the respective regions.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with a revenue of USD 53.13 billion earned in 2019. The growth of this region is attributed to the rapid industrialization activities, coupled with a rise in the preference for ready-to-eat and packaged food and beverages. China stands as the leading producer of containerboard and will continue to do so in the forthcoming years on account of the busy lifestyle and rising production of convenient food products.

Competitive Landscape

Consolidated Nature of Market will Intensify Competition

The competitive landscape of the market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a bunch of players holding about 20% of the overall production capacity. These include Mondi Group, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, DS Smith, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., and Smurfit Kappa. Major vendors are investing massively on the research and development of recyclable and water-resistant containerboard products to attract high revenue in the coming years. Besides this, the players are also engaging in collaborative efforts such as agreements and contracts, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and others for gaining a competitive edge in the market.

List of Containerboard Market Manufacturers Include:

Stora Enso

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Hamburger Containerboard

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Rengo Co., Ltd.

WestRock Company

Oji Fibre Solutions (NZ) Ltd.

International Paper

Smurfit Kappa

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

DS Smith

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Mondi Group

Other Players

