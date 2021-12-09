Plastic Compounding Market Revenue, Future Growth, Trends, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Size Analysis by Forecast 2026

The global plastic compounding market is set to gain traction from their increasing usage in the automotive and packaging industry. Besides, construction activities in the emerging economies are increasing at a fast pace. In addition to that, ongoing technological advancements in the electrical and automotive industries would affect the market positively in the coming years. The demand for these products is also growing from the food and beverage industry as they help in reducing quality degradation and contamination.

Fortune Business Insights™ provided the above information in a recently published report, titled, “Plastic Compounding Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, and Others), By Application (Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Consumer Goods / Lifestyle, Industrial Machinery, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the plastic compounding market size stood at USD 52.74 billion in 2018. It is set to reach USD 87.11 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Number of Commercial & Residential Projects to Augment Growth

In today’s world, the population is growing at a rapid rate across the globe. It is, in turn, upsurging the number of residential and commercial projects. Coupled with this, the rising awareness programs about state-of-the-art interiors are growing amongst the consumers. These factors are set to augment the plastic compounding market growth during the forthcoming years. However, the prices of raw materials required to produce compounded plastics keep on fluctuating. It may obstruct the market growth.

Nowadays, plastics are being used extensively in the insulation of infrastructures and buildings. Several products required for construction are made mainly by utilizing plastics. These include pipes, cables, doors, safety windows, and flooring. Compounded plastics possess numerous features that are similar to steel. They are resistant to harsh environmental conditions and rust, have robust strength, and are smooth in texture.

Segment-

Automotive & Transportation Segment to Hold the Highest Share Backed by Extensive Usage of Compounded Plastics

In terms of application, the market is grouped into consumer goods/lifestyle, infrastructure & construction, industrial machinery, packaging, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, and others. Amongst these, the automotive and transportation segment is set to hold the largest plastic compounding market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of compounded plastics in this industry. They lower the overall weight of the vehicle, which further increases the life and efficiency of the vehicle components. The infrastructure and construction segment held 14.6% share in 2018.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Owing to High Demand for Low Emission Vehicles

Asia Pacific is considered to be the largest producer of construction, automobiles, industrial machinery, electrical & electronics, and packaging materials. Coupled with this, the ongoing economic development and growing industrialization are set to impact the market positively in this region. The U.S. in North America previously held the largest share stoked by high demand for plastic compounding from healthcare & pharmaceutical, as well as electrical & electronics industries. The region procured USD 10.02 billion market share in 2018. In Europe, Germany is likely to be the main contributor of growth on account of the rising production of electric vehicles.

Geographically, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst them, Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the highest plastic compounding market revenue in the coming years. The majority of this growth would be contributed by China and India, mainly because of the rising demand for low emission vehicles. It is helping the automotive sector to expand.

Competitive Landscape-

Lanxess Inaugurates New Plant in China; LyondellBasell Acquires A. Schulman, Inc.

Reputed companies present in the market are either investing huge sums in building brand new plants or are engaging in the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to widen their geographic reach and product portfolio. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

September 2019 : Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemical company, based in Germany, inaugurated its new plastic plant in China. The facility will produce Pocan- and Durethan-branded high-quality plastics, mainly for the electrical and electronic industry, as well as the automotive sector.

: Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemical company, based in Germany, inaugurated its new plastic plant in China. The facility will produce Pocan- and Durethan-branded high-quality plastics, mainly for the electrical and electronic industry, as well as the automotive sector. February 2018: LyondellBasell Industries N.V., a multinational chemical company headquartered in the Netherlands, acquired A. Schulman, Inc., an American supplier of plastic compounding products based in the U.S. The total deal was worth USD 2.25 billion. It would help the former in broadening its geographic presence.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies operating in the plastic compounding market. They are as follows:

LANXESS A.G.

BASF SE

PolyVisions

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Aurora Plastics LLC

SABIC

LyondellBasell

Kingfa SCI. & TECH. CO., LTD.

DuPont

Celanese Corporation

RTP Company

Solvay S.A.

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Kraton Corporation

Covestro AG

Kraton Corporation

MRC Polymers

Adell Plastics

Other Key Players

