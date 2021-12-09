Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market: Overview, Emerging Trends, Share, Companies Analysis, Global Research, Development, Business Prospects, and Forecast 2021-2026 with Prominent Regions and Countries Data

Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market: Overview, Emerging Trends, Share, Companies Analysis, Global Research, Development, Business Prospects, and Forecast 2021-2026 with Prominent Regions and Countries Data11 min read
Global “Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks” is expected to grow at a steady growth during the forecast period 2021-2027, Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks report offers insights into the latest trends. It summarizes key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and applications. It offers qualitative as well as quantitative information regarding the factors, challenges, and opportunities that will define the growth of the market over 2021-2027, The Report Contain 162 Pages with Detailed Analysis.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry:
This Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The research covers the current Rectifiers market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
- Kokuyo
- Okamura
- Steelcase
- Haworth
- Teknion
- Global Group
- Kimball
- HNI
- Kinnarps
- Knoll
- Schiavello
- KI
- ESI
- OFITA
- Ceka
- PAIDI
- Gispen
- Ragnars
- ROHR-Bush
- Las
- Actiu
- Guama
- PALMBERG
On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- Height-Adjustable Tables
- Height-Adjustable Desks
On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- Office
- Home
- Other
Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market 2021-2027
Brief Description:
Height-adjustable—or sit-to-stand—desks and tables offer personalized solutions that allow users to adjust their workspaces throughout the day in an ergonomic, healthy and safe manner.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks market.
In 2020, the global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks market size was USD million and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of % during 2021-2027. In Japan the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Scope and Market Size
Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
We have selected the most representative 20 countries from 197 countries in the world and conducted a detailed analysis and overview of the market development of these countries:
Some of the key questions answered in this report:
- What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks?
- Who are the global key manufacturers of the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?
- What are the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Industry?
- Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?
- What focused approach and constraints are holding the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks?
- What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?
- What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks along with the manufacturing process of Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks?
- Economic impact on the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks industry and development trend of the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks industry.
- What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks?
- What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks, and how they are expected to impact the market?
- What is the Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks size at the regional and country-level?
Major Points from Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Height-Adjustable Tables
1.2.3 Height-Adjustable Desks
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Office
1.3.3 Home
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Kokuyo
12.1.1 Kokuyo Corporation Information
12.1.2 Kokuyo Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Kokuyo Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Kokuyo Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.1.5 Kokuyo Recent Development
12.2 Okamura
12.2.1 Okamura Corporation Information
12.2.2 Okamura Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Okamura Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Okamura Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.2.5 Okamura Recent Development
12.3 Steelcase
12.3.1 Steelcase Corporation Information
12.3.2 Steelcase Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Steelcase Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Steelcase Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.3.5 Steelcase Recent Development
12.4 Haworth
12.4.1 Haworth Corporation Information
12.4.2 Haworth Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Haworth Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Haworth Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.4.5 Haworth Recent Development
12.5 Teknion
12.5.1 Teknion Corporation Information
12.5.2 Teknion Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Teknion Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Teknion Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.5.5 Teknion Recent Development
12.6 Global Group
12.6.1 Global Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Global Group Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Global Group Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Global Group Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.6.5 Global Group Recent Development
12.7 Kimball
12.7.1 Kimball Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kimball Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Kimball Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Kimball Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.7.5 Kimball Recent Development
12.8 HNI
12.8.1 HNI Corporation Information
12.8.2 HNI Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 HNI Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 HNI Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.8.5 HNI Recent Development
12.9 Kinnarps
12.9.1 Kinnarps Corporation Information
12.9.2 Kinnarps Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Kinnarps Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Kinnarps Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.9.5 Kinnarps Recent Development
12.10 Knoll
12.10.1 Knoll Corporation Information
12.10.2 Knoll Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Knoll Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Knoll Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.10.5 Knoll Recent Development
12.11 Kokuyo
12.11.1 Kokuyo Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kokuyo Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Kokuyo Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Kokuyo Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Products Offered
12.11.5 Kokuyo Recent Development
12.12 KI
12.12.1 KI Corporation Information
12.12.2 KI Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 KI Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 KI Products Offered
12.12.5 KI Recent Development
12.13 ESI
12.13.1 ESI Corporation Information
12.13.2 ESI Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 ESI Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 ESI Products Offered
12.13.5 ESI Recent Development
12.14 OFITA
12.14.1 OFITA Corporation Information
12.14.2 OFITA Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 OFITA Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 OFITA Products Offered
12.14.5 OFITA Recent Development
12.15 Ceka
12.15.1 Ceka Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ceka Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Ceka Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Ceka Products Offered
12.15.5 Ceka Recent Development
12.16 PAIDI
12.16.1 PAIDI Corporation Information
12.16.2 PAIDI Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 PAIDI Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 PAIDI Products Offered
12.16.5 PAIDI Recent Development
12.17 Gispen
12.17.1 Gispen Corporation Information
12.17.2 Gispen Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Gispen Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Gispen Products Offered
12.17.5 Gispen Recent Development
12.18 Ragnars
12.18.1 Ragnars Corporation Information
12.18.2 Ragnars Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Ragnars Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Ragnars Products Offered
12.18.5 Ragnars Recent Development
12.19 ROHR-Bush
12.19.1 ROHR-Bush Corporation Information
12.19.2 ROHR-Bush Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 ROHR-Bush Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 ROHR-Bush Products Offered
12.19.5 ROHR-Bush Recent Development
12.20 Las
12.20.1 Las Corporation Information
12.20.2 Las Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Las Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Las Products Offered
12.20.5 Las Recent Development
12.21 Actiu
12.21.1 Actiu Corporation Information
12.21.2 Actiu Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Actiu Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Actiu Products Offered
12.21.5 Actiu Recent Development
12.22 Guama
12.22.1 Guama Corporation Information
12.22.2 Guama Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Guama Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Guama Products Offered
12.22.5 Guama Recent Development
12.23 PALMBERG
12.23.1 PALMBERG Corporation Information
12.23.2 PALMBERG Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 PALMBERG Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 PALMBERG Products Offered
12.23.5 PALMBERG Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Industry Trends
13.2 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Drivers
13.3 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Challenges
13.4 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Height-Adjustable Tables & Desks Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Continued….
