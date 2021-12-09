US Orthodontics Market to Hit $4.21 Billion by 2027; Increasing Focus on Teeth Aesthetics among Teenagers to Create Demand Upswing for Orthodontics: Fortune Business Insights™

The US Orthodontics Market size was USD 1.82 billion in 2020. The impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented and staggering, with braces, aligners, and other devices witnessing a negative demand shock across the U.S. amid the pandemic. Based on our analysis, the market exhibited a huge decline of -8.3% in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.14 billion in 2021 to USD 6.17 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.4% in the 2021-2028 period. The sudden rise in CAGR is attributable to this market’s demand and growth returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers an elaborate overview of the market emphasizing on factors such as the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for the market. It also talks about the competitive landscape of the market, list of key players and the strategies adopted to earn the top position in the market competition. The report further throws light on the current trends prevalent in the market and major industry developments.

The US Orthodontics Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the US Orthodontics industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, US Orthodontics Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global US Orthodontics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The Report offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for US Orthodontics Market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

Great Lakes Dental Technologies (Tonawanda, U.S.)

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS (Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, New York, U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

DB Orthodontics (Silsden, U.K.)

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Ormco Corporation) (Brea, U.S.)

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

3M (Saint Paul, Minnesota, U.S.)

Orthodontics is a specialized branch of dentistry that involves the employment of special tools such as braces and clear aligners for the correction of dental conditions such as misaligned teeth. It also deals with the treatment and management of the various classes of malocclusions. While in the initial days of treatment it was more centered on the age group of teenagers, in recent years, however, the development of invisible devices such as clear aligners, and lingual braces, and the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry has led to an increasing number of adults opting for such products.

These trends have been further aided by technological advancements leading to better treatment outcomes and also because of the availability of flexible payment plans for such treatments. This has led to the increasing involvement of several prominent dental companies in R&D initiatives, despite some negative factors such as unfavorable reimbursement for some types of braces, enabling the market growth during the forecast period.

Malocclusion refers to misaligned teeth or “poor bite”, causing the improper line-up of the upper and lower teeth when they meet. While it is considered more of a cosmetic problem than a dental issue, severe form of malocclusion cause eating or speaking hindrances. Moreover, since misaligned teeth are hard to take care of, this condition can lead to serious dental problems such as tooth and gum decay. Orthodontic treatments, which mainly involve attaching braces or retainers to reshape the teeth arrangement, are required for dealing with malocclusions. According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, approximately 60%-65% of the US population suffers from some form of malocclusion. Thus, as the awareness about the health implications of this condition spreads in the country, the adoption of orthodontics is likely to spike during the forecast period across the US.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Clear Aligners to Grow at a Fast Pace in the U.S. Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into traditional metal braces, ceramic braces, lingual braces, and clear aligners. In 2020, the clear aligners segment held a major share. This is owing to the increasing adoption of clear aligners such as the Invisalign system in the U.S., even though these products are costlier as compared to traditional braces.

The traditional metal braces segment is expected to be the second-most dominant segment owing to a strong volume share of these types of products and also due to their stronger adoption among teenagers.

The ceramic braces segment is expected to register a lower market share owing to the increasing transition of patients to other invisible devices such as clear aligners.

The lingual braces segment is anticipated to register a lower CAGR in the forecast period. This is primarily due to the lack of adoption of lingual braces amongst patients due to the high costs associated with this product type. Due to the early adoption of new technologies and rising awareness, the U.S. holds the major share in this market.

By Age Group Analysis

Adult Segment Dominated the Market in 2020

Based on the age group, the market is divided into adults and teenagers. The adult segment primarily dominates the market because higher treatment costs are incurred in the treatment of adult patients. This is because the majority of adult patients opt for clear aligners, ceramic braces, and lingual braces.

The teenager segment accounted for a lower share of the U.S. market but is anticipated to register a comparatively higher CAGR as an increasing number of teenagers are opting for treatment due to factors such as flexibility of payment options.

By End-User Analysis

Clinics to Register a Higher CAGR

On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into clinics and hospitals. The clinic segment is expected to have the largest share in the market between 2021 and 2028. This dominance is primarily owing to the fact that a significantly large number of medical practices offering dental restoration services including braces, aligners, etc., in the U.S. are clinics owned and operated by private orthodontists.

The hospital segment is expected to grow at a comparatively lower CAGR in the forecast period. Any orthodontic treatment is a prolonged process and many patients opt for treatment in clinics or small-scale healthcare facilities rather than travel to hospitals in big cities for regular appointments.

Market Restraint

Contracting Demand for Elective Procedures amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to hinder the US Orthodontics Market growth in 2020 owing to the shrinking demand for elective surgeries and treatments. Fears of contracting the infection and weakened spending capacity due to severe economic downturn are the primary reasons why patients are delaying or cancelling non-essential procedures, which include orthodontic treatments. For example, according to the US Department of Commerce, consumer expenditure on healthcare in the country dipped 18% in the first three months of 2020. Globally too, the situation is grim. The CovidSurg Collaborative, a research initiative by 120 countries on the impact of the coronavirus on surgeries led by the University of Birmingham, estimates that over 28 million elective surgeries will be cancelled in 2020.

Furthermore, small clinics and health facilities, which are generally preferred by patients for routine orthodontic procedures, have either shut down due to falling revenues or are facing massive work disruptions as a result of lockdowns and social distancing measures. This has led to diminished demand and declining sales. Henry Schein, for instance, reported a 47.5% decline in dental consumables and merchandise sales across North America in the second quarter of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has, therefore, created major hurdles for the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Leverage Advanced Technologies to Amplify Customer Outreach

With a view to broaden the scope of dental procedures and expand customer base, key players in the US Orthodontics Market are harnessing the power of virtual technology to extend their expertise and solutions to a wider audience. Other players are focused on introducing novel orthodontic devices to gain an edge in this highly competitive market.

