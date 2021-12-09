Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2021-2028

The global automotive occupant sensing system market size is expected to gain momentum due to the increasing number of road accidents during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market, 2021-2028.” The rising demand for road safety in automobiles, and stringent government regulations are expected to drive the market forward. Over the years, there has been a rising emphasis on passenger safety and comfort in the car industry as accidents are becoming more common, and government rules are becoming more stringent. The market is being driven by the falling prices of passenger vehicle safety systems.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Automotive Occupant Sensing System:

Robert Bosch GmbH

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Flexpoint

Delphi Technologies

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Continental AG

LeddarTech Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen

Schneider Electric

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Government Regulations to Stimulate Growth

The global automotive occupant sensing system market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing government restrictions during the projected period. Governments are actively pushing passenger and driver safety devices to reduce the number of people injured in car accidents. Consumers are increasingly adopting enhanced safety devices as the incidence of tragic accidents rises. Several governments have enacted strict laws requiring the integration of fundamental safety measures in vehicles to protect the safety of their occupants. Several countries’ regulatory authorities have made airbags mandatory, which is driving the demand for automobile occupant sensing systems.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Adoption of Safety System to Promote Growth in Europe

Europe is expected to hold the largest global automotive occupant sensing system market share during the forecast period. Improved safety and driver assistance features such as occupant safety systems, adaptive cruise, and blind-spot detection equipment are being adopted faster.

Asia Pacific is expected to have a sizable share of the market. The rising GDP rate, good living standards, and more purchasing power are major contributing factors. Customers in the Asia Pacific automotive occupant sensing systems and whiplash protection system market have been persuaded to invest in safety features within automobiles due to rising disposable income levels.

Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cameras

Strain Gauges

Pressure Mats

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Market Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape-

Increasing Number of Mergers to Create Opportunities for Prominent Players

The automotive occupant sensing systems market is somewhat competitive, with numerous international and local significant players present. To stay up with the growing competition, suppliers in the market must develop and adapt to evolving business objectives.

Industry Development-

September 2021: According to a new patent filed by Ferrari, the Italian automaker is investigating an innovative technique to keep its passengers even more comfortable in the car, thanks to an automated climate management system that doesn’t require any adjustments to keep every section of the car at the ideal temperature. In fact, the system aims to detect a driver’s body temperature and fine-tune various aspects of the temperature control system to fit hot or chilly locations better.

Related Reports:

