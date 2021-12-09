Oncology Drugs Market Demand and SWOT Analysis 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast

The global Oncology Drugs Market size is expected to reach USD 286.67 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer around the world will spur opportunities for the oncology drugs market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market Size, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 145.33 billion in 2020.

Oncology is a key driver for the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. It is estimated to account for about 30 percent of its product pipeline and 25 percent of pharmaceutical industry revenue by 2020. The market is undergoing a significant growth rate due to the factors such as the rising prevalence of different cancers, increasing new drug launch and product approvals, and growing research activities by the pharma companies in this field. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, there will be around 1,806,590 cancer patients in the U.S. alone by 2020, a 31% increase from 2010. The oncology cancer drugs are primarily used to lower the total number of cancer cells in the body, shrink the tumor size, and reduce the symptoms.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

June 2021 – Bayer AG announced that they entered into an agreement to acquire of Noria Therapeutics Inc. and PSMA Therapeutics Inc. Through this agreement Bayer will have exclusive rights of the company’s investigational compound. This acquisition will help Bayer to expand their oncology portfolio.

Bayer AG announced that they entered into an agreement to acquire of Noria Therapeutics Inc. and PSMA Therapeutics Inc. Through this agreement Bayer will have exclusive rights of the company’s investigational compound. This acquisition will help Bayer to expand their oncology portfolio. April 2021– Sanofi announced that they have acquired Tidal Therapeutics, a pre-clinical biotech company responsible for the development of a mRNA based research platform. This acquisition will help Sanofi leverage this new technology platform to expand their research capabilities in the field of oncology, immunology and other disease areas.

Sanofi announced that they have acquired Tidal Therapeutics, a pre-clinical biotech company responsible for the development of a mRNA based research platform. This acquisition will help Sanofi leverage this new technology platform to expand their research capabilities in the field of oncology, immunology and other disease areas. July 2021 – AstraZeneca announced that their drug Imfinzi received approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Market Segments :

Oncology is the world largest pharmaceutical therapeutic area and highly competitive

By Drug Class – Cytotoxic Drugs, Targeted Drugs, Hormonal Drugs, others.

The targeted drugs are expected to dominate the global market. The chemotherapy or targeted therapy is aimed at the disease while minimizing the off-target side-effects caused to the normal cells.

By Therapy type – Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

The targeted therapy segment is expected to hold the largest dominant oncology drugs market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption and preference for targeted drugs in emerging nations.

By Indication – Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, prostate cancer, etc

The breast cancer segment is expected to rise exponentially during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of breast cancer and rising awareness regarding therapeutics will boost the segment’s growth.

By dosage form – solid, liquid, and injectable.

The injectable segment is expected to hold a significant share due to the increasing adoption of cancer treatment biologics.

COVID-19 Impact :

Positive Impact on Oncology Drugs Market Growth During COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the oncology drugs market globally. Certain market segments have witnessed a growth in demand for drugs with respect to the COVID-19 emergency. Panic buying of medications has been witnessed among cancer patients amid lockdown. The pharmaceutical companies involved in this market have significantly improved their supply chain management, enhanced the capabilities of their R&D, and invested more in their manufacturing management and quality control. For instance, according to the quarterly reports of 2020 of Roche, their global supply chain of medicines and tests remains intact. Their pharmaceutical division sales increased by 7% compared to the prior year.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Augment Market Growth

Worldwide, the cancer incidence rate has increased to make it the second leading cause of death after cardiovascular disorders. Environmental factors such as tobacco smoking, changing diet patterns, urbanization, and extended post-reproductive lifespan are responsible for this phenomenon. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a growing burden and the number of new cancer cases is going to rise from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.4 million by 2040. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to boost the demand for the global oncology cancer drugs market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising awareness regarding cancer among the population is anticipated to favor the global market in the upcoming years.

Presence of Strong Pipeline of Drugs to Spur Growth Opportunities

The pace of change in the treatment of cancer is accelerating. A cluster of innovative treatments often combined with other new or existing medicines are emerging from the research and development pipeline. Many pharma companies are investing in these research activities of novel drugs for the treatment of cancer. For instance, in June 2019, Pfizer acquired Array BioPharma with an aim to expand oncology presence and pipeline, starting with an approved combination therapy for melanoma that is now in phase 3 trial for a form of metastatic colorectal cancer.

This coupled with the growing preference for biosimilar and biologics entering the market is projected to augment the market growth.

RESTRAINING FACTORS

Adverse Effects of Drugs, Stringent Regulations, and Patent Expiry to Restrict Market Growth

Chemotherapy drugs kill cancer cells but also damages normal body cells. This results in the various side effects for the patients. Among the most common side-effects are bone marrow suppression, gastrointestinal disorders, neuropathies, hair loss, fatigue, and skin disorders. Therefore, these adverse effects associated with the oncology drugs are negatively influencing the growth of the market.

In addition to this, stringent government regulations, high cost of the drugs, and patent expiration are some of the other factors that are hindering the global market expansion during the forecast period.

Regional Insights :

Rising Prevalence to Cancer to Influence Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The dominance in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, approximately 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. The recent product launches will aid the expansion of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing cancer burden in countries like U.K., Germany, and France. The oncology drugs industry in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among the population regarding cancer.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (California, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Other Players

