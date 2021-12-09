U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Projection By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2028

Market Overview

Pune, India, 5th October 2020: The U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market is set to gain traction from the increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures over open surgeries as they have lower readmission rates, fewer complications, and provide faster recovery. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “U.S. Gynecology Robotic Surgery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, and Services), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Physician’s Offices), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Cancellation of Non-essential Procedures to Hinder Demand

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the healthcare sector. Apart from disturbance in the demand and supply chain, it has caused cancellation and postponement of all non-essential, as well as elective dental, surgical, and medical procedures. This also includes gynecology robotic surgeries. The main reason behind this is to reallocate and reserve healthcare resources for the coronavirus positive patients. The American Hospital Association mentioned that in the U.S., hospitals and health systems have experienced a decline of 20% in inpatient volume. We are delivering elaborate research reports to help you regain confidence and surge sales.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost Growth in the U.S.

The rising adoption of sedentary lifestyles and the increasing geriatric population in the U.S. are further surging the incidence of various gynecological conditions among women. This is set to propel the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market growth in the coming years. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, the U.S. is likely to showcase approximately 13,800 new cases of cervical cancer. Apart from that, the rising usage of da Vinci robotic surgical systems for such surgeries would accelerate growth. However, the high cost associated with gynecology robotic surgeries may hamper demand.

Segment-

Instruments & Accessories Segment to Dominate Backed by Rising Number of Hysterectomies

Based on products, the market is segregated into services, instruments & accessories, and robotic systems. Out of these, the instruments & accessories segment earned 57.2% in terms of the U.S. gynecology robotic surgery market share in 2019. It is set to retain its dominant position in the coming years because of the increasing adoption of gynecology robotic surgery, as well as the higher number of hysterectomies.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Gain Competitive Edge

The U.S. market for gynecology robotics surgery houses numerous companies. Among them, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is the leading player owing to its expertise in the field of gynecology robotic surgery. Some of the others are participating in the strategy of collaboration and partnership to gain a competitive edge. Below are two latest industry developments:

January 2020 : Titan Medical and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system. Their main aim is to provide minimally invasive surgery through a single incision.

: Titan Medical and Cambridge Design Partnership (CDP) joined hands to develop a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system. Their main aim is to provide minimally invasive surgery through a single incision. December 2018: Nicholson Center and CMR Surgical unveiled the first training program for Versius based in the U.S. It would provide training programs to 27 surgical teams.

A list of the renowned gynecology robotic surgery providers operating in the U.S.:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

Medrobotics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Titan Medical Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

CMR Surgical Limited (Cambridge, U.K.)

avateramedical GmbH (Jena, Germany)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Verb Surgical, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Stryker (Michigan, U.S.)

