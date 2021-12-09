Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2021 Trends, Size, Share, And Global Industry Forecast To 2028

Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Blood Pressure Monitors Market report.

Based on our analysis, the global market has shown a stellar growth rate of 16.4% in 2020 compared to the average annual growth in 2017-2019. The market is expected to grow from $ 1.68 billion in 2021 to $ 3.21 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 9.8% over the period 2021-2028.

Drivers & Restraints

The governments of many countries are imposing lockdowns in various areas and postponing elective surgeries. Also, in this era of community transmission, patients are more inclined towards home care devices, and a shift from hospital care to home settings is observed. In response to this shift, the majority of key players such as Omron Healthcare, Inc., and others are constantly introducing different BP monitoring devices to cater to the unmet needs of home care patients.

Key players covered in the global Blood Pressure Monitors Market research report:

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Indiana, United States)

Nihon Kohden Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Masimo (Irvine, California)

Beurer GmbH (Ulm, Germany)

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (Chicago, United States)

American Diagnostic Corporation (Sweden, Europe)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (Morrisville, United States)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Blood Pressure Monitors Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Blood Pressure Monitors Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

