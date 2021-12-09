Top 10 Biobanking Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

The global “Biobanking Market” is set to gain traction from the rising integration of innovative technologies in the pre-existing systems. Besides, the introduction to virtual biobanking is set to revolutionize the system by enabling researchers to conduct their studies smoothly, as well as by lowering the time constraints. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent study, titled, “Biobanking Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Sample Storage (Blood, Cells & Tissue, and Others), By Application (Regenerative Medicines, Life Sciences, and Others), By Settings (Academic Medical Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The study further mentions that the biobanking market size was USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biobanking-market-102073

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Leading Players operating in the Biobanking Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

BBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

Emergence of Cord Blood Stem Cell Biobanking to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, cord blood is considered to be an important source of stem cells that is often processed and conserved for medical research. In the field of biobanking, the conservation of cord blood is gaining more popularity. Also, the upsurging trend of cord blood stem cell biobanking is set to affect the biobanking market growth positively during the forthcoming years. Sweden’s Lund University, for instance, unveiled the world’s largest stem cell biobanking that would aid researchers in understanding the origin and cause of diseases, such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Apart from that, the rising incidence of chronic diseases across the globe would contribute to the market growth.

Quick Buy – Biobanking Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102073

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Biobanking Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/biobanking-market-102073

Table of Content:

1 Biobanking Market Overview

1.1 Biobanking Product Overview

1.2 Biobanking Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Biobanking Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Biobanking Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Biobanking Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Biobanking Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Biobanking Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Biobanking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Biobanking Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Biobanking Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Biobanking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Biobanking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Biobanking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Biobanking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Biobanking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Biobanking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Biobanking Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Biobanking Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Biobanking Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Biobanking Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Biobanking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Biobanking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biobanking Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Biobanking Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Biobanking as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Biobanking Market

2.8 Key Company Biobanking Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Biobanking Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Biobanking Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Biobanking Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Biobanking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Biobanking Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Biobanking Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Biobanking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Biobanking Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Biobanking Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Biobanking Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Biobanking Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Biobanking Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Biobanking Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Biobanking Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Biobanking Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biobanking Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biobanking Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Biobanking by Application

4.1 Biobanking Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Biobanking Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Biobanking Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Biobanking Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Biobanking Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Biobanking by Application

4.5.2 Europe Biobanking by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Biobanking by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Biobanking by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Biobanking by Application

5 North America Biobanking Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Biobanking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Biobanking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Biobanking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Biobanking Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports :

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market

Foley Catheter Market

Examination Lights Market

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size

Foley Catheter Market Size

Examination Lights Market Size

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Share

Foley Catheter Market Share

Examination Lights Market Share

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Share

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Growth

Foley Catheter Market Growth

Examination Lights Market Growth

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Growth