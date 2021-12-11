Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 13.2% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: Overview

The global automotive battery management systems market was valued at US$ 3.9 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The global automotive battery management systems market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing demand for hybrid vehicles along with the increased awareness for electric vehicles. The increased commercial and passenger vehicles production coupled with the increased emission regulations across the globe are some other key factors for the growth of the global automotive battery management systems market during the forecast period. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies coupled with growing adoption of advanced technologies are some of the key opportunities for the global automotive battery management systems market over the upcoming years. Besides, the lack of standardized regulations is one of key factors estimated to hamper the global automotive battery management systems market growth in the years to come.

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global automotive battery management systems market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global automotive battery management systems market, the demand for automotive battery management systems has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased sales of automotive vehicles during the COVID-19 period.

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: Report Highlights

Based on the battery type, the lithium-ion based category had a major share in the global automotive battery management systems market and estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

On the basis of connection topology, in the automotive battery management systems market, the modular topology category is estimated to witness highest growth over the upcoming years due to the increased preference for modular topology among automotive vehicles manufacturers.

Based on the regional analysis, Europe dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the substantial rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the presence of key market players in the region along with the growing emission regulations in the region.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global automotive battery management systems market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global automotive battery management systems market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global automotive battery management systems market on the basis of battery type, connection topology, component, propulsion type, battery capacity, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and regional analysis-

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Battery Type

Lithium-ion Based

Advanced Lead-Acid Based

Nickel Based

Flow Batteries

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Connection Topology

Centralized

Distributed

Modular

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Component

Battery IC

Battery Sensor

Others

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Propulsion Type

IC Engine Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Battery Capacity

<100 kWh

100-200 kWh

200-500 kWh

>500 kWh

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Technology

Active

Passive

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Golf Cart

E-bikes

Global Automotive Battery Management Systems Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

