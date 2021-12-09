Modified Starches Market Is Booming Worldwide | Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Modified Starches Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Modified Starches market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Cargill (United States), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Tate & Lyle Plc. (United Kingdom), Avebe U. A. (Netherlands), Grain Processing Corporation (United States), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), SMS Corporation Co. Ltd. (Thailand)

Brief Overview on Modified Starches:

Modified starches are plant-based ingredients/additives used in food, derived from cereals (maize and wheat) and tubers (potatoes) which have been treated to improve its ability to keep the texture and structure of the food. It is generally used in food products that need to be microwaved, freeze-dried, cooked at high temperatures (for example, a ready-made pizza, instant soup, sauces) or baked and fried so that the texture of such food does not change during the cooking process.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Research and Development Activities

Opportunities:

Emerging Markets in the Asia Pacific and Africa

Growing Demand from Numerous End-user Industries

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Demand for Convenience and Processed Food

Increasing Demand from Food, Paper and Textile Sector

Challenges:

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Segmentation of the Global Modified Starches Market:

by Type (Thickeners, Modifiers/Stabilizers, Binders, Emulsifiers), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, Wheat), End-users (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



