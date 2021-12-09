Argatroban Market to Garner Bursting Revenues by 2026 | Pfizer, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Argatroban Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Argatroban market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Pfizer, Inc (United States), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (India), Novartis (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (United Kingdom), Fresenius-Kabi (Germany), Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc (United States), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (Japan), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), WEST-WARD,INC (United States), Midas Pharma GmBH (Germany), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (India)

Brief Overview on Argatroban:

Argatroban is a crystalline powder that is odorless and freely soluble in glacial acetic acid. Argatroban, an anticoagulant, is a direct thrombin inhibitor that has been licensed by the FDA for prophylaxis or thrombosis in patients with heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Adult patients with or at risk of HIT who are undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention should get Argatroban Injection (PCI). Heparin is a more regularly used thrombin inhibitor, although it can cause a platelet count shortage in some people. This has increased the demand for a heparin substitute. Argatroban meets this need by working as a thrombin inhibitor that does not cause heparin-like side effects. Because of the rising incidence of heparin-related problems and the growth in the number of cerebral arterial thrombosis, the argatroban market is expected to develop throughout the near future.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Incidence of Cerebral Arterial Thrombosis

Opportunities:

Growing Research and Development Activities

Market Growth Drivers:

Increase in the Number of Heparin-Related Complications

Rise in Incidence of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Procedures

Segmentation of the Global Argatroban Market:

by Type (Argatroban Powder, Argatroban Injection), Application (Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT), Percutaneous Coronary Intervention, Cerebral Arterial Thrombosis, Others), End-Use (Hospitals, Home Care Centres, Pharmacies, Others)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Argatroban Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Argatroban market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Argatroban market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

