Chlorinated Rubber Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future | Bayer, Nippon Paper, Covestro

Bech Chem (United States), Bayer (Germany), Nippon Paper (Japan), Imperial Chemical Industries (United Kingdom), Covestro (Germany), Rishiroop Group (India), Fujian Wantaixing Chemical Development Co., Ltd. (China), ADEKA (Japan)

Brief Overview on Chlorinated Rubber:

Chlorinated rubber is a high hardness powdery thermoplastic resin. It is formed by reacting the carbon tetrachloride and chlorine. With increased hardness it has decreased reactivity with the chemicals. Chlorinated rubber act as a protective barrier against the corrosion on metal surfaces. It has various applications such as paints, coatings, and adhesives. It has properties such as fireproof, moisture and water resistant, chemical stability, and anti-fouling properties. Hence, these properties are increasing the market growth.

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Chlorinated Rubber

Market Growth Drivers:

Exceptional Properties are fueling the Market Growth.

Rising Demand of High Efficiency Anti Corrosion Coatings

Challenges:

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

Strict Environmental Regulations

Segmentation of the Global Chlorinated Rubber Market:

by Type (Industrial, General), Application (Adhesive, Traffic Paint, Marine Paint), Viscosity (Low, Medium, High)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Chlorinated Rubber Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Chlorinated Rubber market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Chlorinated Rubber market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

