Submersible Drilling Rigs Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Transocean, Valaris, Cianbro

Global Submersible Drilling Rigs Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Submersible Drilling Rigs market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland), Valaris plc (United Kingdom), CIMC Offshore Segment (China), Maersk Drilling (Denmark), Cianbro Corporation (United States), Dhiraj Engineering (India), Remontowa Shiprepair Yard SA (Poland), Norwegian Drilling Group (Norway), Nabors Industries Ltd. (United States)

Brief Overview on Submersible Drilling Rigs:

A submersible drill rig is a ship design that can float to one location and then is lowered to the seafloor for further offshore drilling activities. The submersible drilling platform is supported by large pontoon-like structures. These pontoons provide buoyancy so that the device can be pulled from place to place. Once the pontoon structure is in place, it is then slowly flooded until it rests safely on the anchors, of which there are two per corner. The operating deck is raised 100 feet above the pontoons on large steel pillars to make room above the waves. After the well is drilled, the water is pumped from the buoyancy tanks, and the ship is floated again and towed to the next location. Submersible boats, as they are informally called, operate in relatively shallow water because they have to rest on the ocean floor. Other types of floating ships are used in deeper water. The term Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) is generally used to refer to any offshore drilling rig that can be moved from place to place.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Ultra-Deep Water Activities in Growing Offshore Regions across the World

Expansions in the Offshore Exploration and Production Activities

Opportunities:

The High Demand for Crude Oil, Along With the Maturing Of Onshore Oil and Gas Wells

Increase in the Offshore Spending

Development of Submersible Drill Rig Technologies

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Offshore Capex

Rising Number of Investments from Operators in Deepwater Drilling Activities

Rising Consumption of Petroleum Products

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Labor

Segmentation of the Global Submersible Drilling Rigs Market:

by Type (Three Column Submersible Drilling Rigs, Four Column Submersible Drilling Rigs, Five Column Submersible Drilling Rigs), Application (Traffic Engineerings, Water Conservancy Projects, Power Engineerings, Port Works, Others), End-Use (Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater), Mooring Type (Active, Passive)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Submersible Drilling Rigs Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Submersible Drilling Rigs market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Submersible Drilling Rigs market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

