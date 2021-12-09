Cognac Market Scenario – The Competition Is Rising | Courvoisier, KELT International, Pernod Ricard

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Cognac Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Cognac market outlook.

Courvoisier S.A.S. (France) ,Louis Royer SAS (France) ,KELT International (France) ,Maison Ferrand (France) ,Thomas HINE & Co. (France) ,Meukow Cognac (France) ,Pernod Ricard (France) ,Branded Spirits Limited (United States) ,Novovino Wine Company (United States)

Cognac is a type of Brandy, which has been named Cognac after the place of its origin in Cognac, France. This variety of Brandy is mostly made using the Ugni Blanc, and Folle Blanche types of grapes, which are mostly grown in the French region of Cognac. The Cognac can be segmented under different categories, that is VS, VSOP, XO and XXO. With VS being the cheapest and most popular along with VSOP. Rapid urbanisation and rise of disposable income has led to the growth of the cognac market. Geographically, Europe and North America are the two significant markets of the Cognac.

Key Market Trends:

Very Special Segment Accounts for Largest Market Share

Opportunities:

Online Market Place Presents Huge Opportunity to Expand Customer Base

Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Urbanisation has led to Growth of the Alcoholic Consumption

Increase in Per Capita Incomes and thus the Disposable Incomes

Growth in the Cognac Distilleries

Challenges:

High Cost of the High Quality Cognacs

by Type (VS (Very Special), VSOP (Very Special Old Pale), XO (Extra Old), XXO (Extra Extra Old)), Grape Varities (Ugni Blanc, Folle Blanche, Others), Distribution Channel (Online {E-Commerce Stores}, Offline {Speciality Stores, Super Markets and Hyper Markets})

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Cognac Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Cognac market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Cognac market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2027

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

