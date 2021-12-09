Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size 2021 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: | Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System

“

The report titled Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Wafer Mounters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Wafer Mounters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nitto Denko, LINTEC Corporation, Teikoku Taping System, Takatori Corporation, Dynatech Co., Ltd, NTEC, DISCO Corporation, Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT), Shanghai Haizhan, Powatec, CUON Solution, Ultron Systems Inc, NPMT (NDS), Jiangsu Jcxj, Technovision, AE Advanced Engineering, Heyan Technology, Waftech Sdn. Bhd., Semiconductor Equipment Corporation, TOYO ADTEC INC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fully-automatic

Semi-automatic



Market Segmentation by Application:

12 Inch Wafer

6 & 8 Inch Wafer

Others



The Automatic Wafer Mounters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Wafer Mounters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Wafer Mounters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Wafer Mounters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Wafer Mounters

1.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fully-automatic

1.2.3 Semi-automatic

1.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 12 Inch Wafer

1.3.3 6 & 8 Inch Wafer

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Automatic Wafer Mounters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Automatic Wafer Mounters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automatic Wafer Mounters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Automatic Wafer Mounters Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Automatic Wafer Mounters Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Automatic Wafer Mounters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nitto Denko

7.1.1 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nitto Denko Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nitto Denko Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nitto Denko Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 LINTEC Corporation

7.2.1 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.2.2 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.2.3 LINTEC Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 LINTEC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 LINTEC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teikoku Taping System

7.3.1 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teikoku Taping System Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teikoku Taping System Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teikoku Taping System Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Takatori Corporation

7.4.1 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.4.2 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Takatori Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Takatori Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Takatori Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd

7.5.1 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dynatech Co., Ltd Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dynatech Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dynatech Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 NTEC

7.6.1 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.6.2 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.6.3 NTEC Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 NTEC Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 NTEC Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 DISCO Corporation

7.7.1 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.7.2 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.7.3 DISCO Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 DISCO Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 DISCO Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT)

7.8.1 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.8.2 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Advanced Dicing Technologies (ADT) Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shanghai Haizhan

7.9.1 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shanghai Haizhan Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shanghai Haizhan Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shanghai Haizhan Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Powatec

7.10.1 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.10.2 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Powatec Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Powatec Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Powatec Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CUON Solution

7.11.1 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.11.2 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CUON Solution Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CUON Solution Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CUON Solution Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ultron Systems Inc

7.12.1 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ultron Systems Inc Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Ultron Systems Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ultron Systems Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 NPMT (NDS)

7.13.1 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.13.2 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.13.3 NPMT (NDS) Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 NPMT (NDS) Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 NPMT (NDS) Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Jiangsu Jcxj

7.14.1 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Jiangsu Jcxj Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Jiangsu Jcxj Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Jiangsu Jcxj Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Technovision

7.15.1 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.15.2 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Technovision Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Technovision Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Technovision Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 AE Advanced Engineering

7.16.1 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.16.2 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.16.3 AE Advanced Engineering Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 AE Advanced Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 AE Advanced Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Heyan Technology

7.17.1 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.17.2 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Heyan Technology Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Heyan Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Heyan Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Waftech Sdn. Bhd.

7.18.1 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.18.2 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Waftech Sdn. Bhd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation

7.19.1 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.19.2 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Semiconductor Equipment Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 TOYO ADTEC INC

7.20.1 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Corporation Information

7.20.2 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Product Portfolio

7.20.3 TOYO ADTEC INC Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 TOYO ADTEC INC Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 TOYO ADTEC INC Recent Developments/Updates

8 Automatic Wafer Mounters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Wafer Mounters

8.4 Automatic Wafer Mounters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Automatic Wafer Mounters Industry Trends

10.2 Automatic Wafer Mounters Growth Drivers

10.3 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Challenges

10.4 Automatic Wafer Mounters Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Automatic Wafer Mounters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Automatic Wafer Mounters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Wafer Mounters by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”