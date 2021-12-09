“This research report on the Online to Offline Commerce market explores opportunities and maps challenges for the market participants in terms of technological developments, trade-related barriers, and other aspects. The report studies the Online to Offline Commerce market business processes and its quantitative assessment to track best practices, performance, and production of the leading companies in the market. The report monitors their economic performance, current developments, and predicts future trends in the market. A specific focus of this research report is to study the most innovative industries in the Online to Offline Commerce and emerging issues in the Online to Offline Commerce industry for their precise measurement and analysis.

Companies operating in the Online to Offline Commerce Market

Booking Holdings

Tuniu Corporation

Expedia

Didi Chuxing

Airbnb

Uber

Meituan Dianping

Ctrip

58.com

Suning.com

eHi Auto Services Limited

Fang Holdings Limited

Ping An Good Doctor

Alibaba Health

Grab Holdings

Leju Holding Limited

The report provides information about the scope of different segments within the Online to Offline Commerce industry and highlights different needs and indicators, and the methodologies that have been developed to address these needs. Different standard methodologies are carried out to collect the data and measure the current status and evolution of the Online to Offline Commerce market. The specific focus of data collection is to analyze the more innovative and productive sectors of the Online to Offline Commerce market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Group-Buying Platform

Online Shopping Platform

Business Circle Platform

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Travel & Tourism

Hotel Booking

Ridesharing

Restaurant

Others

This research study is complimented by data from different surveys and industry associations. The methodologies included in the report for analyzing and monitoring all participating countries in the Online to Offline Commerce market include, statistics collected from official websites, industry surveys and modeling work. Certain Online to Offline Commerce market indicators such as market size that contains sales and turnover are elaborated in the report.

Objectives of the Report:

• To present all the significant market information like trade scenarios, cost structure, comparative cost analysis, application and product segment performing predominantly and those poised for rapid growth.

• To estimate turnover generated by these products and their contribution to the market production.

• To highlight strategies implemented by governments and trade associations to boost investments, improve research and development activities, enhance stakeholder engagement, and increase the market competitiveness in the Online to Offline Commerce sectors.

• To identify new markets for the Online to Offline Commerce based products and services.

• To study the most innovative sectors of the Online to Offline Commerce industry and gathers all the relevant data concerned with the market participants.

• To highlight recent developments in the most relevant products, their complex value chains, economic activities, product categories, and market scope for each product are highlighted in the report.

Highlights of the Report

• The research report details the emerging segments that have great economic and environmental potential.

• The report provides crucial information and knowledge of the current status of Online to Offline Commerce industries and its future developments.

Table of Contents

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online to Offline Commerce Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Online to Offline Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Online to Offline Commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Continue…

