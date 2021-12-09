Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027| Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies

Los Angeles, United State: The global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market.

Leading players of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Research Report: Bruker Corporation, NT-MDT, Keysight Technologies, Park Systems, Witec, Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments), Nanonics Imaging, Nanosurf, Hitachi High-Technologies, Anasys Instruments, RHK Technology, A.P.E. Research

Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segmentation by Product: Contact AFM, Non-contact AFM, Dynamic Contact AFM, Tapping AFM

Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Segmentation by Application: Life Sciences and Biology, Semiconductors and Electronics, Nanomaterials Science, Other

The global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) market?

Table od Content

1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

1.2 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Contact AFM

1.2.3 Non-contact AFM

1.2.4 Dynamic Contact AFM

1.2.5 Tapping AFM

1.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Life Sciences and Biology

1.3.3 Semiconductors and Electronics

1.3.4 Nanomaterials Science

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production

3.4.1 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production

3.5.1 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production

3.6.1 China Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production

3.7.1 Japan Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Bruker Corporation

7.1.1 Bruker Corporation Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bruker Corporation Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Bruker Corporation Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Bruker Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Bruker Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NT-MDT

7.2.1 NT-MDT Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.2.2 NT-MDT Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NT-MDT Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NT-MDT Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NT-MDT Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Keysight Technologies

7.3.1 Keysight Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Keysight Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Keysight Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Keysight Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Keysight Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Park Systems

7.4.1 Park Systems Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Park Systems Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Park Systems Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Park Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Park Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Witec

7.5.1 Witec Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Witec Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Witec Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Witec Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Witec Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

7.6.1 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nanonics Imaging

7.7.1 Nanonics Imaging Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nanonics Imaging Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nanonics Imaging Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nanonics Imaging Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nanonics Imaging Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Nanosurf

7.8.1 Nanosurf Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nanosurf Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Nanosurf Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Nanosurf Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nanosurf Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Hitachi High-Technologies

7.9.1 Hitachi High-Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hitachi High-Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Hitachi High-Technologies Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Hitachi High-Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Hitachi High-Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Anasys Instruments

7.10.1 Anasys Instruments Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anasys Instruments Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Anasys Instruments Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Anasys Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Anasys Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 RHK Technology

7.11.1 RHK Technology Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.11.2 RHK Technology Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 RHK Technology Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 RHK Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 RHK Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 A.P.E. Research

7.12.1 A.P.E. Research Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Corporation Information

7.12.2 A.P.E. Research Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 A.P.E. Research Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 A.P.E. Research Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 A.P.E. Research Recent Developments/Updates

8 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

8.4 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Distributors List

9.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Industry Trends

10.2 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Growth Drivers

10.3 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Challenges

10.4 Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

