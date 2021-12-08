Dry Ice Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Continental Carbonic Products, Inc, Airgas

Dry Ice Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Dry Ice industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Dry Ice producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Dry Ice Market covering extremely significant parameters.

Continental Carbonic Products, Inc (United States),Airgas, Inc. (United States),nexAir LLC. (United States),Cee Kay Supply (United States),Linde Plc (Ireland),ASCO CARBON DIOXIDE INC. (Switzerland),CENTRAL MCGOWAN (United States),Pacific/Reliant Dry Ice (United States),Gehm & Sons (United States),Capitol Carbonic Corporation (United States),US Ice Corp. (United States),Greco Gas (United States),Oxygen Service Company, Inc. (United States)

Dry ice refers to the type of ice used in refrigeration to keep things cold in the medical and food industries and generate clouds of smoke. It is a form of solid carbon dioxide which does not leave any residue. It is known as dry ice as it is processed through sublimation whereupon heated it changes directly into a gas instead of melting into liquid. The dry ice mechanism involves compressing the gaseous form of carbon dioxide followed by cooling to the liquefied form of CO2. Further, the liquefied form goes through pressurized expansion to obtain dry ice, sometimes also known as solid carbon dioxide. As compared to water-based ice, dry ice is frequently used due to its relatively low temperature (-78Â°C).

Market Trends:

Innovative Frozen Food

Increasing Production Due To New Installation of Technology



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Dry Ice Globally As a Refrigerant in Food and Transport Industry

Offers a Safer Solution for Industrial Cleaning Solvent and Other Chemical

Growing Demand for Frozen Food Owing to Non-Toxic and Non-Combustible Properties



Market Opportunities:

Grocery Stores and Healthcare Industry

Rising Transportation of Goods Which Require Dry Ice





by Type (Dry Ice Pellet, Dry Ice Block, Dry Ice Slab, Others), Application (Industrial Sector, Transportation, Healthcare, Food Processing, Others (Commercial, Entertainment Industry, Research/ scientific and etc.))

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

