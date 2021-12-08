Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market to witness huge growth by 2025 | Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Automotive Artificial Intelligence industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Automotive Artificial Intelligence producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market covering extremely significant parameters.

Alphabet Inc. (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Harman International Industries Inc. (United States),Xilinx Inc. (United States),Qualcomm Inc. (United States),Tesla Inc. (United States),General Motors Company (United States),Ford Motor Company (United States),Uber Technologies Inc. (United States),BMW AG (Germany),Audi AG (Germany) ,Daimler AG (Germany) ,Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan),Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (Japan),Hyundai Motor Corporation (South Korea) ,Volvo Car Corporation (Sweden)

Automotive Artificial intelligence refers to a system built in vehicles which have the capability to mimic the cognitive functions of the human mind, have the ability to learn and solve problems independently and are rapidly being deployed across a variety of industries and use cases. It controls the in-vehicle system and eventually prevents the accident. AI in automotive for smart mobility where AI will be the driver, and passengers may not care about traffic congestion possibilities as the vehicle will have the ability to choose the best route, emergency control, fuel status and other important aspects.

Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Performing All Driving Functions

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Enhanced User Experience and Convenience Features

Government Regulation for Vehicle Safety in Emerging Economies

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Premium Segment Vehicles

by Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Humanâ€“Machine Interface, Semi-autonomous Driving, Autonomous Driving), Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing), Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

