JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Oracle, IBM, Amazon Inc., Alibaba, Hybris, Axway, Netalogue Inc., Phoenix Biz Solutions, Techdinamics

COVID-19 Impact on Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel corona virus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

In addition, production and supply chain delays were also witnessed during the second quarter which poised a challenge to the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market, since end-user industries were still not operating at their full capacity.

What are the market’s problems in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce?

Changing regulatory landscapes, operational barriers, and the emergence of alternative technologies are all impacting the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry.

What are the various types of segments covered in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market?

Product Type Segmentation

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Industry Segmentation

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Data as a Service (Daas)

Storage as a Service (STaas)

Back-end as a Service (BaaS)

Who are the top key players in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

Which region is the most profitable for the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce products. .

What is the current size of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

The current market size of global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market is estimated to be USD XX in 2021.

North America is the region’s largest market for Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce.

North America includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the second-largest consumer and producer of electricity, after Asia Pacific. The US and Canada, which are among the largest consumers in this region as well as globally, constitute the largest share of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Secondary Research:

This Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Estimation of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size

The total size of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size:

Extensive secondary research was used to identify the industry’s key players.

The revenues generated by the market’s leading players in molecular diagnostics have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and confirmed using primary sources.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Report

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce study objectives

1.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce definition

1.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce inclusions & exclusions

1.4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market scope

1.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce report years considered

1.6 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce currency

1.7 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce limitations

1.8 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry stakeholders

1.9 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce summary of changes

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce research data

2.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market breakdown and data triangulation

2.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce scope

2.4 impact of covid-19 on Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry

2.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size estimation

3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 attractive opportunities in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market

4.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market, by region

4.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market in North America, by end user & country

4.4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market, by application

4.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market, by end user

5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce introduction

5.2 covid-19 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce health assessment

5.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce road to recovery

5.4 covid-19 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce economic assessment

5.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market dynamics

5.6 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce trends

5.7 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market map

5.8 average pricing of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce

5.9 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce trade statistics

5.8 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce value chain analysis

5.9 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce technology analysis

5.10 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce tariff and regulatory landscape

5.11 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce: patent analysis

5.14 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce porter’s five forces analysis

6 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction

6.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Emergency

6.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Prime/Continuous

7 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction

7.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Residential

7.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Commercial

7.4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industrial

8 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

8.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction

8.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry by North America

8.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry by Asia Pacific

8.4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry by Europe

8.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry by Middle East & Africa

8.6 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry by South America

9 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Key Players Strategies

9.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Share Analysis Of Top Five Players

9.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Evaluation Framework

9.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Players

9.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

9.7 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Competitive Scenario

10 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Major Players

10.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Startup/Sme Players

11 APPENDIX

11.1 Insights Of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry Experts

11.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Discussion Guide

11.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Knowledge Store

11.4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Available Customizations

11.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Related Reports

11.6 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Author Details

