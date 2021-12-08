Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: Overview

The global aviation navigation lights market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global aviation navigation lights market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing government regulations along with the rising passenger traffic across the globe. As per a recent report published in 2019, by World Air Transport Statistics, in 2018, that there is around a 7 percent increase in international passenger traffic and a 6.8% increase in domestic passenger travel as compared to 2017. Moreover, the emergence of new technologies coupled with increased government regulations is one of the key opportunities for the global aviation navigation lights market over the upcoming years. Besides, the high cost of LED lights is one of the key factors estimated to hamper the global aviation navigation lights market growth in the years to come.

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global aviation navigation lights market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global aviation navigation lights market, the demand for aviation navigation lights has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased traveling during the COVID-19 period.

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: Report Highlights

Based on the type, the LED lighting category is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period in the aviation navigation lights market. This is ascribed to the benefits of LED lighting including low power consumption, high aesthetic value, and others.

Based on the regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the developed marine and aviation industry coupled with stringent regulations in the region. The U.S. had a major share in the North American navigation lights market and is estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global aviation navigation lights market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global aviation navigation lights market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

List of Key Players of Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market

Glamox AS

Aveo Engineering Group, s.r.o.

Hella Marine

Perko Inc.

Vega Global

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc

Canepa & Campi

Den Haan Rotterdam

FAMOR S.A.

TRANBERG

Others

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global aviation navigation lights market on the basis of type, distribution channel, product type, product sales, and regional analysis-

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: By Type

Anti-collision Lighting

Side Lighting

Taxi Lighting

Strobocope Lamp

Floor Lighting

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: By Product Type

Halogen

LED

Xenon

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: By Product Sales

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Global Aviation Navigation Lights Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

