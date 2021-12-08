Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market Is Projected To Exhibit A CAGR Of XX% Over The Upcoming Years

The latest market report published by Constancy Researchers “Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: Growth, Future Prospects, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunities, Investment Landscape, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2028”

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: Overview

The global defense armored vehicles market was valued at US$ XX Million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The global defense armored vehicles market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the years to come due to the growing cross-border conflicts along with advancements in military vehicles across the globe. Moreover, the growing defense budgets worldwide along with the growing incidents of asymmetric warfare across the globe are some of the key opportunities for the global defense armored vehicles market over the upcoming years. According to a recent report published in 2020, by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global defense spending has reached around US$ 1.917 trillion in 2019 which is approximately a 3.6% increase from US$ 1.82 trillion in 2018. Besides, the high cost of battle tanks long with regulatory frameworks are some of the key factors estimated to hamper the global defense armored vehicles market growth in the years to come.

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 has been considered in the global defense armored vehicles market report published by Constancy Researchers Private Limited. According to Constancy Researchers Private Limited COVID-19 analysis on the global defense armored vehicles market, the demand for defense armored vehicles has decreased due to haltin the manufacturing industry worldwide along with the decreased traveling during the COVID-19 period.

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: Report Highlights

Based on the platform, the combat vehicles category had a major share in the global defense armored vehicles market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The growing demand for armored personnel carriers and light defense armored vehicles across the globe are the key factors for the growth of the combat vehicles market.

The conventional category dominated the global defense armored vehicles market in 2020 and presumed to continue its dominance over the upcoming years. Besides, the electric category is expected to witness fastest CAGR over the upcoming years. This is mainly due to the rising demand for electric vehicles across the globe.

Based on the regional analysis, North America dominated the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the developed defense industry coupled with the adoption of advanced technologies in the defense industry in the region. The U.S. accounted for the highest share in the global defense armored vehicles market in 2020 and is presumed to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and collaborations among key players are estimated to be the key strategies in the global defense armored vehicles market.

As per the research by Constancy Researchers Private Limited, the global defense armored vehicles market is highly fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players at the global, regional, and country-level.

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: Segmentation

Constancy Researchers Private Limited has segmented the global defense armored vehicles market on the basis of platform, mobility, mode of operation, system, type, and regional analysis-

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: By Platform

Combat Vehicles Main Battle Tank (MBT) Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Self-propelled Howitzer Air Defense Vehicle Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) Armored Amphibious Vehicle (AAV) Light Protected Vehicle (LPV) Armored Mortar Carrier

Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

Combat Support Vehicles Armored Supply Trucks Armored Fuel Truck Armored Ammunition Replenishment Vehicle Armored Ambulance Repair and Recovery Vehicles Armored Command and Control Vehicles Others



Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: By Mobility

Wheeled 4X4 8X8 6X6 Others

Tracked

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: By Model of Operation

Unmanned

Manned

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: By System

Drive System Suspension & Braking System Power Transmission Drives Tracks and Wheels

Ballistic Armor Composite Armor Electric Armor Depleted Uranium Armor Explosive Reactive Armor Add-on Armor Homogenous Armor Others

Engine Turbine Engine Diesel Engine

Fire Control System (FCS)

Hull/Frame

Turret Drive

Observation & Display System

Armaments

Navigation System

Ammunition Handling System

Power System

Command & Control System

Countermeasure System

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: By Type

Conventional

Electric

Global Defense Armored Vehicles Market: By Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

